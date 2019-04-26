Share This Story!
New District Court Judge Curtis Gurley sworn in
A courtroom in the Aztec District Court building was filled with friends and family of Curtis Gurley as he was sworn as the county's new district court judge.
The Daily Times Staff
Published 4:28 p.m. MT April 26, 2019 | Updated 4:32 p.m. MT April 26, 2019
AZTEC — A courtroom in the Aztec District Court building was filled with friends and family of Curtis Gurley as he was sworn as the county's new district court judge.
The Eleventh Judicial District hosted an investiture ceremony this afternoon for Gurley after he was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to the Division 4 district judge seat on April 2.
Area District and Magistrate court judges attended the ceremony where former District Court Judge John Dean Jr. swore Gurley to the bench. Dean served 16 years on the bench Gurley is taking.
Members of Gurley's family watched the ceremony from the jury box. A reception was held following the ceremony.
