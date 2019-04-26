Buy Photo Former District Judge John Dean Jr., left, swears in new District Judge Curtis Gurley during an investiture ceremony Friday afternoon in Aztec District Court as District and Magistrate court judges look on. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — A courtroom in the Aztec District Court building was filled with friends and family of Curtis Gurley as he was sworn as the county's new district court judge.

The Eleventh Judicial District hosted an investiture ceremony this afternoon for Gurley after he was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to the Division 4 district judge seat on April 2.

Area District and Magistrate court judges attended the ceremony where former District Court Judge John Dean Jr. swore Gurley to the bench. Dean served 16 years on the bench Gurley is taking.

Members of Gurley's family watched the ceremony from the jury box. A reception was held following the ceremony.

Buy Photo Area District and Magistrate court judges clap for new District Court Judge Curtis Gurley, center, at the end of an investiture ceremony Friday afternoon in Aztec District Court. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/04/26/new-district-court-judge-curtis-gurley-sworn-eleventh-judicial/3587485002/