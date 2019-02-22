Area school districts canceled class today

Story Highlights The storm which brought snow early this morning is part of a winter storm warning issued by the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service.

Parts of Farmington received upwards of 3.3 inches of snow as of 9 a.m.

The snow prompted Aztec, Bloomfield, Central Consolidated and Farmington school districts to cancel class for the second time this week.

Buy Photo Advantage Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Fiat Lot Attendant Jesus Romero cleans snow off windshields of vehicles Friday morning in Farmington. (Photo11: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — A second winter storm this week has blanketed western New Mexico and San Juan County with snow, prompting school districts to cancel classes for a second time this week.

The storm which brought snow early this morning, is part of a winter storm warning issued by the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service.

The office projected a significant winter storm which would impact New Mexico today through early Saturday morning, prompting significant winter travel conditions in central and western parts of the state.

Parts of Farmington received upwards of 3.3 inches of snow as of 9 a.m., according to Meteorologist Todd Shoemake.

One report from Aztec listed about 1.25 inches of snow as of 8 a.m., Shoemake said.

Buy Photo San Juan County maintenance employee Ian Clark throws snowmelt on the sidewalk outside the county's administration building in Aztec Friday morning. (Photo11: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

An emergency manager in Gallup reported about 11 inches of snow on the north side of the city.

Shoemake projected there would be periods of snow throughout the day into early Saturday morning with another inch of snow projected in the Farmington area.

He forecasted the snow would break up around 3-4 a.m. Saturday with sunny but cold conditions as winds are projected to be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph.

The snow prompted Aztec, Bloomfield, Central Consolidated and Farmington school districts to cancel class for the second time this week.

Buy Photo Richard Gutierrez and his son Emilliand Gutierrez sled down a hill south of Mesa Verde Elementary School along College Boulevard Friday morning. (Photo11: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

Aztec Superintendent Kirk Carpenter said district officials received reports of snow falling in the west part of the district right as they were finalizing the decision to close schools for the day.

"We always err on the side of safety," Carpenter said.

San Juan College closed its campuses today across the county and local magistrate and district courts were also closed.

The storm has led San Juan Regional Medical Center to reschedule its A Fair of the Heart Health Fair and Goosebump Race from Saturday to April 13.

It is the first time in the event's 11-year history it has been rescheduled, according to hospital Spokesperson Laura Werbner.

Buy Photo Serious Texas Bar-B-Q Pitmaster Logan Packer clears snow in the parking lot of the restaurant in Farmington Friday morning. A storm dropped upwards of 3.3 inches in Farmington. (Photo11: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

In response to the winter storm, The Salvation Army in Farmington has opened The Roof at 310 W. Animas St. as an emergency storm shelter until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The organization has been relocating its operations of The Roof to a new facility on Ojo Court

Officials have been gathering blankets and food to provide to people in need of a warm, dry place during this storm.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/02/22/second-winter-storm-week-strikes-san-juan-county-snow-warning-farmington/2953962002/