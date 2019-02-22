Buy Photo Health care (Photo11: The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The 11th annual A Fair of the Heart and Goosebump Race scheduled for Saturday have been postponed because of the winter weather.

The events have been rescheduled for Saturday, April 13 for the parking lot at 407 S. Schwartz Ave. in Farmington adjacent to the San Juan Regional Medical Center. Runners who already have signed up for the race automatically are registered for that date. Race registration will be reopening so that other runners can sign up.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the San Juan Medical Foundation's Charles E. Wilkins Scholarship Fund for Cardiovascular Exercise. The fair features free health screenings and training sessions.

