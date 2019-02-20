Theater (Photo11: The Daily Times stock image)

San Juan Symphony concert planned Saturday on San Juan College campus

Well-known pieces by Ravel, Scheherazade and Tchaikovsky will be performed when the San Juan Symphony Orchestra resumes its season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Henderson Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

The "Fantasy and Fairy Tale" concert is designed to feature symphonic storytelling on an epic scale, leading to the selection of Ravel's Mother Goose Suite and Scheherazade's "Arabian Nights" tales. It also includes Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet "Fantasy Overture," which will feature local student musicians performing side by side with symphony musicians.

For tickets, call the box office at 505-566-3430.

Intensive piano, guitar workshops being offered at San Juan College

Aspiring musicians will be offered the chance to learn to play the guitar and piano through series of workshops set this weekend at San Juan College.

Instructor Craig Coffman will lead three intensive sessions on Saturday at the Community Learning Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

The first sessions, "Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People," will be presented from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will cover the basics of playing the piano using the chord method. The second session, "How to Play Piano by Ear," takes place from 12:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. in Room 9212. That class builds on information taught in the first session and teaches students how to play without relying on written music.

The fee for the first class is $29, along with a $29 materials fee. The fees for the second class are the same. Students can attend both classes for a class fee of $49 and a materials fee of $58.

The day's third session, "Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy Adults and Teens," takes place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in Room 9212. Students will learn the basics of playing chords on the guitar. The class fee is $29 with a materials fee of $29.

To register for the classes, call 505-566-3214 or visit the West Classroom Complex between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Thursday or between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

A Fair of the Heart, Goosebump Race will take place Saturday near hospital

A variety of health-related activities will be included in the San Juan Regional Medical Center's 11th annual A Fair of the Heart and Goosebump Race Saturday at 407 S. Schwartz Ave. in Farmington.

The event begins with the fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to receive several free screenings, including baseline EKGs, blood pressure checks, body mass index measurement, target heart rate calculation and risk for peripheral vascular disease. A cardiologist will be on hand to answer heart health questions, and free CPR and AED training classes will be offered for participants 12 and older.

The 5k Goosebump Race and 1-mile fun run will start at 11 a.m. Registration for the 5k is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Visit sanjuanregional.com/afairoftheheart. Proceeds raised from the race will benefit the foundation's Charles E. Wilkins Scholarship Fun for Cardiovascular Excellence.

