Sarah Padgett, 10, and her Chihuahua Gabriel visit with a couple of miniature donkeys during the A Fair of the Heart and Goosebump Race on Feb. 13, 2016, near the San Juan Regional Medical Center. The event returns this weekend. (Photo11: Daily Times file photo)

"Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease," a free presentation by the New Mexico Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the San Juan Center for Independence, 1204 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. The class is open to the public, but class size is limited. Call Waldon Lynch at 1-800-272-3900 or email wllynch@alz.org.

The One Book, One Community program at San Juan College continues its series of presentations related to this year's selection "March" with a Social Justice & Civil Rights Film Festival on Thursday. The film "Viva La Causa" will be shown at 11:30 a.m., and "First Daughter and the Black Snake" will be shown at 12:15 p.m. Both films will be screened in the Suns Room 1019 on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 505-566-3475 or visit sanjuancollege.edu/onebook.

"Come Color with Us," an adult coloring session, begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Prizes and refreshments are included. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2207.

A three-on-three basketball tournament takes place all day Friday and Saturday at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. There are men's and women's divisions, and there are four age divisions. Teams may have up to six players on their roster. Registration is $100 per team. Visit fmtn.org/Recreation or call 505-566-2207.

The 19th Creating Cultural Harmony Conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Little Theatre and in the 9000 rooms on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The conference is presented by the San Juan County Partnership and is open to the public. It includes presentations, workshops, prizes and entertainment. The conference fee is $45 and includes lunch. Full-time students may attend for $25. Call 505-566-5867 or visit sjcpartnership.org.

An Admission Days program will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Navajo Preparatory School, 1220 W. Apache St. in Farmington. School tours and information will be offered. Visit navajoprep.com or call 505-326-6571, ext. 119.

The class "Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People" will be taught by Craig Coffman from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The course will cover the basics of playing the piano using the chord method. The class fee is $29, and there is a $29 materials fee. Call 505-566-3214.

The 11th annual A Fair of the Heart and Goosebump Race will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 407 S. Schwartz Ave. in Farmington. Proceeds from the race will benefit the San Juan Medical Foundation's Charles E. Wilkins Scholarship Fund for Cardiovascular Exercise. The fair features free health screenings and training sessions. The fair and 1-mile run are free. Registration for the 5k run is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Call 505-609-6774.

A Native American cuisine cooking class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Participants will learn how to prepare traditional Dine food such as blue corn mush, fry bread, steamed corn stew with mutton and red sumac pudding. Registration for the class is full. Call 505-599-1174.

The class "How to Play Piano by Ear" will be taught by Craig Coffman from 12:15 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Room 9212 on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The class is designed to teach students the secrets of how to play without the use of written music. The class fee is $29, and there is a $29 materials fee. Call 505-566-3214.

Ropes and Knots, a knot-tying class, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The fourth annual Steamers & Dreamers steampunk convention takes place from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Aztec Community Center, 101 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. The event includes live music, vendors, a children's area, workshops and a costume contest. Admission is $10 for adults, free for children. Visit steamersanddreamers.com or call 505-334-2881 or 505-801-0373.

The class "Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy Adults and Teens" will be taught by Craig Coffman from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Room 9212 at the San Juan College Community Learning Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Students will learn the basics of playing chords. Registration is $29, and there is a $29 materials fee. Call 505-566-3214.

The San Juan Symphony season continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Henderson Performance Hall of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a "Fantasy and Fairy Tale" concert featuring selections by Ravel and Tchaikovsky. Call 505-566-3430 for tickets. Visit sanjuansymphony.org for more information.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "Avengers: Infinity War" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Seussabration!, a celebration of all things Dr. Seuss related, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the E3 Children's Museum and Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. Admission is $1, and all ages are welcome. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam session takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/02/20/health-fair-and-run-hospital-highlight-entertainment-offerings/2919516002/