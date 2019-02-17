Gun enthusiasts look over items on display by vendors in this 2017 file photo during the San Juan Federation Gun and Knife Show at McGee Park in Farmington. (Photo11: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — San Juan County could become a sanctuary county, but that does not mean the Sheriff’s Office won’t enforce immigration laws. Instead, county law enforcement would not enforce the proposed gun control measures that are working their way through the state Legislature.

The resolution would only apply to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and not to Farmington, Aztec or Bloomfield police departments.

Sheriff Shane Ferrari is scheduled to present a resolution to the San Juan County Commission on Tuesday that would make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary county. The commission would have to approve this resolution during its 4 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the county offices in Aztec.

If passed, San Juan County would follow in Quay County’s footsteps.

There are several gun control measures the state Legislature is debating.

Some bills would require background checks for any firearm sale. That means if someone bought a gun from their neighbor they would have to go to a store that sells firearms to have a background check completed. House Bill 40 would require someone who purchases a firearm at a gun show to undergo a background check.

One controversial bill would allow a judge to order that firearms be taken away from someone who is deemed to be a risk to themselves or other people. This bill is backed by Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal, who says it is needed to keep students safe and prevent school shootings. Proponents of the bill say it will also help prevent suicides. One of the controversial aspects of the bill is that the firearms could also be taken away from people who live with someone who is deemed a risk to themselves or others.

Prior to the 4 p.m. meeting, the San Juan County Commission will gather at 2 p.m. to discuss the county’s budget.

Both meetings will take place at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Aztec to finalize details in trash contract

A new company will begin picking up trash in Aztec starting at the beginning of March, and the City Commission is finalizing the details of that contract.

The City Commission will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St., to discuss its new contract with Waste Management. The commission will likely finalize approval of the contract with Waste Management during the meeting.

This contract has received backlash from hundreds of Aztec residents concerned about the increase in utility rates. An online petition garnered more than 300 signatures protesting the new contract, which will raise trash rates by $3.47 each month. That cost will likely increase again in September when the city will likely add in curbside recycling.

The special meeting will end with a closed session to discuss a lawsuit the city is joining against the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. This lawsuit has been spearheaded by cities like Farmington and Bloomfield, which have been concerned with the way gross receipts tax revenue is distributed to the local governments.

Farmington considers short-term electricity generation project

The city of Farmington will need to build new electric generation facilities in the future. The City Council will hear a presentation during its Tuesday morning work session about a short-term generation project for Farmington Electric Utility System.

The City Council will also consider spending nearly $500,000 on message boards and shade structures at Lake Farmington as well as marketing materials.

The Farmington City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive. The meeting can be viewed live online at fmtn.org.

