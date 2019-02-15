Awards ceremony was held last week at Civic Center

Kamea Wheeler, left, Caitlyn Denet, McKenna Martinelli, Grace Mesarchik, Samantha Dye, Sierra VanRiper and Kortney Horn are among the students earning Good Citizen awards from the Desert Gold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Recipient Samantha Yazzie is not pictured. (Photo11: Photo by Mary Hayes)

FARMINGTON — Several local high school students have received Good Citizen awards from the Desert Gold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The students were recognized Feb. 10 during a ceremony at the Farmington Civic Center. They were honored for their participation in high school organizations and community service, their high level of academic achievement and the quality of a written essay, the DAR announced in a press release.

"This was an outstanding group of young people with exemplary credentials," DAR officials stated in the press release. "We are proud of our high schools for preparing these students for their next level of education."

The award recipients were McKenna Martinelli of Rocinante High School, Caitlyn Denet of Kirtland Central High School, Samantha Dye of Grace Baptist Academy, Samantha Yazzie of Navajo Prep, Sierra VanRiper of Farmington High School, Grace Mesarchik of Piedra Vista High School, Kortney Horn of Aztec High School and Kamea Wheeler of Bloomfield High School.

Horn and Wheeler both received scholarships, and Wheeler also received the New Mexico DAR Good Citizen award.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/02/15/two-students-group-also-earned-scholarships/2884077002/