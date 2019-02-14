Wilson Joe Chiquito (Photo11: Federal Bureau of Investigations)

FARMINGTON — The FBI is increasing the reward offered for information about a 2014 homicide from $1,000 to $10,000, according to a press release.

Wilson Joe Chiquito, 75, was beaten to death at his house in Counselor on Valentine’s Day five years ago.

Now the FBI will pay $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who killed Chiquito.

“Somebody knows who killed this innocent, defenseless man,” said James Langenberg, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, in the press release. “It’s time for justice to be served and the person or persons who did this crime to be held responsible. His family and loved ones deserve it.”

Tips can be submitted by calling the FBI field office in Albuquerque at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.





Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/02/14/fbi-increases-reward-information-2014-homicide/2871210002/