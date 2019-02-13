Theater (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

Vocal group seeks new members for 'Easter Prelude' concert

New members are being sought for a group of community vocalists that will perform an "Easter Prelude" concert in late March.

Those with some skill in music are encouraged to join. The focal point of the concert is a piece focusing on worldwide unity theme of "And the Mother doth weep."

Rehearsals are held at 3:30 p.m. each Sunday at RiverStone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington.

Anyone interested in joining is asked to call Linda Edwards at 505-325-7232 or email her at ledwards@acrnet.com.

Health Equity Gala set Saturday at Nenahnezad Chapter

A community-based nonprofit group based in Shiprock is planning a fundraising event this weekend at the Nenahnezad Chapter.

The Health Equity Gala fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday features dinner, art, music, dance, a raffle, an auction and a nonprofit poker tournament. It is being presented by Dine Introspective Inc., an organization that specializes in proactive health and wellness programs, and that provides advocacy and social services for families.

The event is designed to serve as a celebration of the organization's second anniversary. Proceeds raised will help pay for DI Inc. programs.

Advance tickets are a $100 suggested donation, and tickets at the door are a $200 suggested donation. There are also sponsorship packages available. Call 505-360-9633 or 505-436-9730 for more information.

San Juan College Symphonic Band performs with Trumpet Geezers

The San Juan College Symphonic Band returns to the stage at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus this weekend for a performance with a local brass group.

The concert, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, is a collaboration between the symphonic band, led by Teun Fetz, and the Trumpet Geezers, directed by Mick Hesse. The two groups will join forces to play a piece called "Tournament of Trumpets" by David Bennett, while the college band will perform several other pieces.

Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-566-3430.

Caliente Community Chorus presents 'Broadway for Brunch'

Music from such Broadway staples as "Newsies," "Mama Mia," "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and "RENT" will be featured this weekend when the Caliente Community Chorus presents its ninth annual "Broadway for Brunch" show.

The event, which is planned for 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the commons area at Piedra Vista High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington, features a meal served by Caliente members, as well as a revue of Broadway show tunes. Tickets are $15 from any chorus member or by calling 505-419-8295.

The event also includes a silent auction to benefit the Caliente scholarship fund and the children of Evelyn Dimond.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/02/13/shiprock-nonprofit-group-celebrating-anniversary-event/2860509002/