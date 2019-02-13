The Trumpet Geezers will join the San Juan College Symphonic Band for a concert Friday night in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A Valentine's Day lunch will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The meal is $6 for those 59 and younger, with a $3 suggested donation for seniors 60 and older. Call 505-599-1380.

Cupid's Bash, a Valentine's Day celebration featuring cookie decorating, bingo, a cake walk and more, will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Admission is free, but cake donations are encouraged. Call 505-566-2480.

The Atomic Teen Science Café takes place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features a free dinner and the opportunity for teens to interact with scientists in a fun and informal setting. Teens who need a ride from the southwest side of town can ride a shuttle from the Sycamore Park Community Center to the museum at 5:30 p.m. and return at 8:30 p.m. Call 505-599-1425.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event includes a pizza dinner. Registration is $5 at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the "Cultural and Special Events" header. Call 505-599-1184.

The San Juan College Symphonic Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The group, conducted by Teun Fetz, will collaborate with the Trumpet Geezers, directed by Mick Hesse. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. They are available at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-566-3430.

Dance Night, featuring the Kirk James Band, takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. A cash bar and concessions will be available. Cover is $5. Call 505-599-1148.

"Exit Laughing," a production of Theater Ensemble Arts, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. Call 505-326-2839.

"Broadway for Brunch," which features a meal and performances of Broadway tunes, will be held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the commons area at Piedra Vista High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $15. Call 505-419-8295.

Eliseo Curley leads a moccasin-making class at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Museum of Navajo Art and Culture, 301 W. Main St. in Farmington. Registration for the class is full. Call 505-599-1400.

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament will take place at noon Saturday at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Registration is $25 per team for the double-elimination bracket. Register is person at the center. Call 505-599-1184.

The Curator's Choice Lecture Series at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., continues at 3 p.m. Saturday with a presentation by curator Jeffrey Richardson on "Remember the Alamo." Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174.

The Health Equity Gala fundraiser, presented by Diné Introspective Inc., will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Nenahnezad Chapter. The event features fine dining, a fashion show, music, an auction, nonprofit poker and more. Proceeds will benefit DI Inc. programs and events. Advance tickets are a $100 suggested donation, and tickets at the door are a suggested donation of $200. Call 505-360-9633.

The annual Daddy Daughter Ball takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes dancing, refreshments and complimentary photos. The event is sold out. Call 505-566-2480.

A Moonlight Walk takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A 2-mile walk along wooded trails will be offered, with participants perhaps having the chance to see deer and other nocturnal animals. Visitors are urged to dress warmly and bring a flashlight. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Reel Readers series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a screening of the Spike Lee film "BlackkKlansman" starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace. The film is based on the book of the same name by Ron Stallworth. A discussion will follow, and visitors are urged to bring a take-out dinner. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam session takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

