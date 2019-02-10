Aztec will discuss trash rates; Bloomfield may hike water rates

CCSD will hear an update about program developments at the Bond Wilson Technical Center in Kirtland.

Lake Farmington, seen in this file photo, is among the areas that might see more patrols by park rangers if the City of Farmington hires six new rangers. From left, Eli Brown, Kaityn Brown, Matthew Brown, bottom and Megan Brown enjoy the lake on May, 18, 2018. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The city of Farmington is considering increasing the number of park rangers in certain city parks as well as the downtown corridor.

Farmington City Council will hear a presentation Tuesday evening about adding six new park rangers to the police department. The council meets at 6 p.m. at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

Park rangers are non-police officers who provide a uniformed presence in the most-utilized parks. According to the agenda packet, the park rangers are ambassadors that focus on interactions with the public and building positive relationships.

The city has identified five areas of highest priority – the downtown district, the river trails, Brookside Park, Brookhaven Park and Lake Farmington.

According to the agenda packet, the park rangers would have a regular daily presence in both the downtown corridor and on the river trails. They would rotate coverage at Brookside and Brookhaven Park as well as Lake Farmington.

Adding six new park rangers and a new sergeant to oversee the program would cost more than $620,000 this year, and there would be recurring annual costs of nearly $407,000.

The meeting can be viewed online at fmtn.org.

Aztec to discuss trash rates, curbside recycling

The Aztec City Commission could choose to implement curbside recycling. The city commission will discuss trash rates and curbside recycling during its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

The city has entered into a new solid waste contract with Waste Management. This will likely result in a minimum of a $3.46 increase in trash rates for residential customers. The city commission will discuss this rate increase during its Tuesday meeting and could approve publishing a notice informing residents of a potential ordinance change increasing rates.

If the city adds curbside recycling, customers will see additional rate increases. A residential customer would pay an additional $7.46 monthly for recycling to be picked up twice a month or $6.68 if the recycling is picked up once a month.

Buy Photo A truck picks up garbage, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The commission meeting can be viewed live on the city’s YouTube channel.

Prior to the commission meeting, the commission will have a work session at 5:15 p.m. to discuss the future of the business incubator, also known as the Aztec HUB, and the Aztec Boys & Girls Clubs teen center. The teen center’s building has been owned by the city since 2002 and has not been used since 2014. A boiler malfunction in 2012 caused water damage to more than 3,000 square feet of the 12,609 square foot building.

Bloomfield could raise water rates

The city of Aztec is not the only local city where residents could see changes in its utility rates this year.

The Bloomfield City Council will discuss water rates when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

Aztec school board to discuss superintendent's contract

Aztec Municipal School Board must decide its next steps after voters rejected a 2-mill levy that would have funded maintenance and purchases of items like paper, microscopes and computers.

Kirk Carpenter (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district offices, 1118 W. Aztec Blvd.

The discontinuation of the mill funding is on the agenda under future business.

The school board will decide whether to renew Superintendent Kirk Carpenter's contract during the Tuesday meeting.

CCSD board to hear report about Bond Wilson Technical Center

Board members for the Central Consolidated School District will hear an update about program developments at the Bond Wilson Technical Center in Kirtland.

Milo McMinn, coordinator of academics for Bond Wilson, said there will be an update about the school's designation as an early college high school by the New Mexico Public Education Department.

Buy Photo Bond Wilson Technical Center in Kirtland is seen in this 2018 file photo. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

Bond Wilson is one of five schools to obtain the status from the department.

McMinn said the report includes information about the school's participation in the esports program the New Mexico Activities Association will begin the week of Feb. 25.

Esports is competitive multiplayer video gaming. Under the NMAA program, competitions will take place online and between teams organized by high school across the state.

Another update to the board will be about Navajo Technical University expanding its courses to high school students and to adults this semester at Bond Wilson, McMinn said.

Other reports to the board center on athletics, the Johnson-O'Malley Program and the Indian Education Committee, according to a press release from the district.

The work session will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shiprock Board Room in Shiprock.

Navajo Nation Council to decide committee assignment bill

The Naa'bik'íyáti' Committee will have a special meeting on Monday to consider a bill to confirm the appointment of Navajo Nation Council delegates to the standing committees.

Each delegate, excluding the speaker, serves on either the Budget and Finance Committee, the Health, Education and Human Services Committee, the Law and Order Committee or the Resources and Development Committee.

The membership of each committee must have at least one delegate from each of the five agencies. The assignments were determined by Speaker Seth Damon.

The special meeting will be at 7 a.m. Monday at the council chamber in Window Rock, Arizona.

The same bill is listed on a proposed agenda for a special session for the tribal council, where final authority rests.

The special session will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the council chamber.

