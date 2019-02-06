Second election likely in Aztec Municipal School District

Buy Photo Election workers wait for ballots to come in Tuesday at San Juan County Clerk's Office in Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — Aztec Municipal School District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter said it is devastating that voters did not approve a 2-mill levy that would have funded maintenance and technology purchases at the schools.

The 2-mill levy, which was a slight increase of the existing 1.87 mill, failed on a 1,992 to 1,201 vote, according to numbers provided by the San Juan County Clerk.

Aztec is one of two local school districts that will face reduced funding as a result of Tuesday’s special elections. A measure to extend an existing 2-mill levy failed by 70 votes in Bloomfield while the same measure passed by more than 1,500 votes in Central Consolidated School District.

The measure would have caused a slight property tax increase in Aztec, but property tax would have remained the same in both Bloomfield and CCSD.

Buy Photo Election worker Sherri Sipe tallies ballots, Tuesday at San Juan County Clerk's Office in Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

“It’s a sad day and it’s disappointing,” Carpenter said when reached by phone this morning.

Carpenter said without the mill funding the district will have to make cuts to programs, staff or activities.

“This money is not something that is extra,” Carpenter said

He said it pays for things like desks, microscopes, cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

“It’s not for frilly things,” he said.

Carpenter said the school district will likely have another special election like it did six years ago when faced with the same situation. If it has a special election, it will likely ask for a slightly lower mill rate. Carpenter said the district may ask voters to approve continuing the existing 1.87 mill.

“We’re in the business of serving kids and this money does that,” Carpenter said.

This was the first time the county had a mail-only election and Carpenter said that made a difference.

“We had better voter turnout,” Carpenter said.

About 29 percent of the more than 11,000 ballots mailed to Aztec area voters were returned.

When the measure failed six years earlier, only 6 percent of the registered voters cast ballots. The lower mill was passed by 12 percent of the registered voters in 2013.

If the school district chooses to have a second election, ballots will once again be mailed to all the registered voters within the district boundaries.

The measure passed 2,682 to 1,073 in CCSD and failed 1,006 to 1,076 in Bloomfield, according to numbers from the county clerk.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

