Jared Rogerson performs Thursday at the Farmington Public Library and Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Photo by Tara Bolgiano, blushingcrow.com)

"The Basics of Alzheimer's Disease," a free public presentation by the New Mexico Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, will be delivered at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Aztec Cultural Center, 101 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 800-272-3900 or email wllynch@alz.org.

A public meeting designed to solicit input from mountain bikers and equestrian enthusiasts on a local trails system will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Call 505-599-1115.

Author Kari Lynn Dell presents a writing workshop, "Getting Real: Writing Characters That Live and Breathe" at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

A public meeting designed to solicit input from OHV and 4x4 enthusiasts on a local trails system will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Call 505-599-1115.

"The Art of Rodeo," a storytelling and musical presentation by Kari Lynn Dell and Jared Rogerson, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

"A Heartfelt Evening," a fundraising dinner for the Charles E. Wilkins Scholarship Fund for Cardiovascular Excellence, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features music and a cash bar. Tickets are $250 apiece or $500 per couple. RSVP to 505-609-6813 or ssteinhoff@sjrmc.net.

The AstroFriday series at the San Juan College Planetarium continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday with presentations of the "Navajo Skies" program on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the program has begun. A free public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard, weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

The San Juan College student activities office presents a free screening of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" at 7 p.m. Friday in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-566-3403.

"Exit Laughing," a production of Theater Ensemble Arts, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Call 505-326-2839 or email teartsnm@gmail.

The O Shi Heart Valentine Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1524.

A gardening class takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-2480.

The Farmington Municipal School District Science Fair will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free.

Earth Science Day takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Park Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The No Limits Monster Trucks show will take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Adult tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets for children are $12. Call 505-324-5561.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday with a screening of "Marshall" in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

Dance Night with Jared Rogerson takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Cover is $5, and a cash bar will be available. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/CivicCenter.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "Indivisible" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Historical Society will hold a general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Aztec Senior Center, 101 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Patty Tharp will present a program on "The Lost Communities of Navajo Dam: Los Martinez, Los Pinos, Rosa and Los Arboles." The program is free and open to the public.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam session takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

