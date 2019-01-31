Theater (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

Big Idea @ SJC maker space will be unveiled during public event

San Juan College officials are planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for their new 3,000-square-foot maker space, The Big Idea @SJC, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Quality Center for Business on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

The facility is designed to serve as a shared workspace for those who want to make things, according to a press release from the college. The facility will provide a variety of equipment that may be used to construct a prototype or build items. The equipment includes 3D printers, a graphic design studio, metal and woodworking equipment, a technology station for robotics and fiber arts equipment, according to the college.

The college will offer classes, workshops and training sessions to instruct makers on how to use the tools or complete specific projects. Fees will be charged for those sessions, and makers will be charged for their use of consumable supplies.

The public is invited, and refreshments will be served. Call Luke Renner 505-566-3792 or Judy Castleberry at 505-566-3699 for more information.

SunRay Park & Casino presents Comedy Night this weekend

The monthly Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Friday to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Brian Apprille and Lisa Gilbert.

A cash bar will be available, as will a $10 prime rib dinner.

The cover charge is $10. Call 505-566-1200 for details.

Family Astronomy Night scheduled at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park

The Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., will present its fifth annual Family Astronomy Night at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature various fun stations set up throughout the museum, a star legends presentation in the Stardome planetarium and a chance to observe the night sky through a telescope set up on the museum terrace, weather permitting.

Admission is free. Call 505-599-1425.

Febraveary dance party planned for high school students at McGee Park

All San Juan County high school students are invited to the Febraveary dance party at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield.

The event is presented by UmattR and the San Juan Safe Communities Initiative. DJ Fluffy will be featured, and a high school ID is required for admission, which is $10.

No bags are allowed for the drug- and alcohol-free event. Call 505-599-1490.

