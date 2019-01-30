A corn maiden with silver inlaid in native white clay was crafted by Pam Lujan-Hauer, who will be delivering a presentation on her work Saturday at the Museum of Navajo Art and Culture. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Give Kids a Smile, the annual free dental care clinic for children presented by the San Juan College dental hygiene program, will be presented from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the college, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Local dentists and dental hygiene students will provide free dental care, including X-rays, cleanings, oral exams and dental treatment, to economically disadvantaged children ages 5 to 12. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments are required and must be made by calling San Juan United Way or 505-326-4357 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

An opening reception for artist Jane Whitmore and her exhibition "Enduring Traditions" will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show remains on display through Feb. 22. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3464.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Friday to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568, with performances by Brian Apprille and Lisa Gilbert. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1200.

A bird walk takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants will be led by education specialist Donna Thatcher on a leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg Parks, and are encouraged to bring a pair of binoculars. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Chautauqua presentation by Taos Pueblo potter Pam Lujan-Hauer on Southwestern Pueblo pottery will be delivered at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Navajo Art and Culture, 301 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-2291.

The fifth annual Family Astronomy Night takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event includes displays, a presentation of star legends in the Stardome planetarium and a chance to observe the night sky through a telescope set up on the terrace. Admission is free. Call 505-566-2291.

Febraveary takes place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The dance party is open to all San Juan County high school students, and is presented by UmattR and the San Juan Safe Communities Initiative. DJ Fluffy will be featured, and a high school ID is required for admission, which is $10. Call 505-599-1490.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "The Hate You Give" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for The Big Idea @ SJC, the new 3,000-square-foot maker space in the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam session takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

