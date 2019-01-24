Theater (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

Oud master Rahim Alhaj performs at Farmington Public Library

Grammy-nominated Iraqi-American musician Rahim Alhaj takes the stage at 6 tonight in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave.

Alhaj is a renowned oud player and composer, and has released 12 CDs, his most recent being 2018's "One Sky" on the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings label. A native of Baghdad, Alhaj already had established a reputation for himself as a master of the oud -- widely considered the grandfather of all stringed instruments -- by the time he was forced to leave Iraq after the first Gulf War in 1991 because of his political activism against the government of Saddam Hussein, which imprisoned him twice. He wound up in the United States in 2000 as a political refugee and settled in Albuquerque.

Since then, Alhaj has performed and recorded with a wide variety of musicians, including guitarist Bill Frisell, accordion player Guy Klucevsek and the indie-rock band REM. "One Sky," his third release for the Smithsonian label, features Alhaj performing as part of a trio that includes Iranian santur player Sourena Sefati and Palestinian-American percussionist Issa Malluf.

Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270 for more information.

'Three Identical Strangers' will be shown at San Juan College

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd., with a screening of the 2018 documentary "Three Identical Strangers."

The film, directed by Tim Wardle, chronicles the story of a set of American triplets who unwittingly became part of an undisclosed scientific study. The three identical brothers were placed with separate families at the direction of their adoption agency and a pair of psychiatrists who were interested in tracking their development in different circumstances. The triplets were unaware of the others' existence until they were reunited at age 19 during a mixup on a college campus.

The film became one of the more popular documentaries of the year and earned an award from the Sundance Film Festival, where it made its debut.

Tickets are $5 at the door. Call 505-566-3430.

Chamber presents annual health fair Saturday at Civic Center

The annual Stay Well Farmington Health Fair return from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St.

The free event features health screenings, giveaways and plenty of information from a variety of health care providers. The first 100 people to come through the doors will receive a gift bag.

The fair is presented by the Health and Wellness Committee of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Call 505-325-0279 for more information.

