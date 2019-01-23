Rahim Alhaj performs at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library. (Photo: Photo by Douglas Kent Hall)

Oud musician Rahim Alhaj performs at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The "Choices" series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington, with a presentation by Addie Betancourt. Admission is free. Call 505-566-2344.

A closing reception for the "Duets" exhibition at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, takes place at 5 p.m. Friday at the gallery. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3464.

A high dive challenge to raise money for the Four Corners Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Farmington Aquatics Center, 1151 Sullivan Ave. The event is organized by the Farmington Police Department. Participants must raise a minimum amount of pledges to drive or jump. Register at fpdnm.org.

The Stay Well Farmington Health Fair takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features health screenings, giveaways and information. Admission is free. Call 505-325-0279.

Chevel Shepherd performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with her band, Wild Country. After Midnight opens. All tickets to the event have been distributed. Call 505-599-1148.

Ricky Nelson Remembered, a tribute show to the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer by his twin sons Gunnar and Matthew Nelson, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students, $18 for seniors and $15 for children 12 and younger at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-566-3430.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a screening of "Three Identical Strangers," a 2018 documentary. Tickets are $5 at the door. Call 505-566-3430.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "Goosebumps 2" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam session takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

