MLK Day events slated at Farmington Public Library

The Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., is planning a series of events Monday in conjunction with the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

The lineup begins at 10 a.m. with a storytime session devoted to the late civil right leader in the Storytime Room and continues at 10:45 a.m. with "I Have a Dream" activities. Participating children will be encouraged to enjoy arts, crafts and STEM-related activities.

At 11 a.m., screenings of the "Reading Rainbow" PBS television series will be offered in the Storytime Room before the Rosa Parks Bus Selfie Station opens at 1 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with a likeness of the civil rights activist who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

The list of offerings concludes with the 2 p.m. screening in the Teen Zone of "To Kill a Mockingbird," the 1962 film starring Gregory Peck, Mary Badham and Robert Duvall that is based on the seminal 1960 novel by Harper Lee that won the Pulitzer Prize.

All the events are free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

Friends of Nature Center meeting scheduled Friday at museum

Supporters of the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park are invited to attend the Friends of the Nature Center annual meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St.

The event will be highlighted by the presentation of news about nature center events and plans, as well as the election of new board members. A simple supper will follow.

The event is open to members and those interested in the center. Anyone planning on attending is asked to RSVP at 505-599-1422.

Extension Office, NMSU offer introductory gardening class

An introductory gardening class offered through the San Juan County Extension Office of New Mexico State University will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington.

The class will be led by Sarah Teofanov and is open to everyone. Anyone requiring special assistance is asked to call Bonnie Hopkins at the extension office at 505-566-2480.

There is no fee for the class.

Motorcycle racing event takes place at McGee Park

Amateur and professional motorcycle riders from across the nation will gather at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the McGee Park Memorial Coliseum, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, for the Kicker Arenacross Winter Series competition.

More than 150 truckloads of dirt are being hauled into the building to construct a man-made motorcycle race course featuring high, banked turns, jumps and technically challenging rhythm sections.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $15.

Call 918-629-9930 for more information.

