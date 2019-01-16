The Come Color With Us adult coloring series at the Farmington Public Library resumes at 5 p.m. Thursday in the library's conference room. Participation is free. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Come Color With Us, an adult coloring session, will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The event features coloring supplies, refreshments and prizes. Participation is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2207.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Ready Player One." The 2018 science fiction film is directed by Steven Spielberg, and stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn. It is based on the 2011 Ernest Cline novel. Visitors are encouraged to bring a take-out dinner and join a discussion after the screening of the book and film. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

Keshjeé, the Navajo shoe game, will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. Admission is free, and the public is welcome. Call 505-599-1524.

The Friends of the Nature Center annual meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The meeting is open to members and others interested in the Riverside Nature Center, but anyone who plans on attending is asked to RSVP at 505-599-1422.

Family Fun Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event features board games, shuffleboard, a cornhole game, party food and door prizes. Admission is $5, and visitors are encouraged to register at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the "Cultural and Special Events" link. Call 505-599-1184.

After Midnight performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., as part of the Dance Night at the Civic Center series. A cash bar and concessions will be available. Admission is $5. Call 505-599-1148.

A gardening class will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The class will be offered through the San Juan County Extension Office and New Mexico State University, and instructor Sarah Teofanov will teach the fundamentals of gardening. Participation is free. Call 505-566-2480.

A Moonlight Walk takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A 2-mile walk along woodland trails will be offered. Participation is free, but walkers should dress for the weather and bring a flashlight if they have one. Call 505-599-1422.

The Kicker Arenacross Winter Series comes to the McGee Park Memorial Coliseum, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The event features amateur and professional riders from across the country. Tickets are $10 and $15. Call 918-629-9930.

A total lunar eclipse viewing event will take place at 8:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. A telescopic observing session will be offered, and admission is free and open to the public. The event will be cancelled in the event of cloudy, rainy or snowy weather. Call 505-566-3361.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of the 1962 film "To Kill a Mockingbird" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Native American cuisine cooking class will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Participants will learn how to prepare some popular Navajo recipes and discover the history behind them. The class will end with lunch. The cost is $15, $12 for Farmington Museum Foundation members. Call 505-599-1174.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam session takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

