Program designed to benefit wide range of people

FARMINGTON — A national program designed to help first responders, military personnel and veterans navigate the process of home buying and selling is now offered in San Juan County.

Homes for Heroes Inc. is designed to help firefighters, law enforcement officials, military personnel — active, reserve and veteran — health care workers, emergency medical services workers and teachers in purchasing, selling, mortgaging or refinancing homes.

The program labels those professionals as heroes for the communities they serve.

Homes for Heroes is a licensed real estate company in Minnesota and is a for-profit cause-related company, according to its website. The website states it was established in 2002 in Minneapolis and has grown into a nationwide program of affiliated real estate, mortgage and local business specialists.

Ryan Brown and his wife, Brandy Brown, are local real estate agents who are the local affiliates for the program. The couple became interested in helping those targeted by the program and started operating Homes for Heroes in December.

"We knew there were programs out there, and looked at all the different ones and decided to bring Homes for Heroes to Farmington," Ryan Brown said.

The need to help first responders and military personnel is rooted in the couple's life.

Ryan Brown was born and raised in Farmington. Prior to working in real estate, he was a police officer in Albuquerque and Farmington. Brandy Brown was raised in a military family and worked in the medical field.

Both have been working in real estate for five years, including working with Real Estate PROS in Farmington.

"We got into real estate because we wanted to make a difference in our community," Ryan Brown said, adding it is important to assist those who help their communities by working in such professions.

Since launching the program in December, the Browns have been helping 15 families begin and proceed through the program's offerings.

"It's truly any hero — no matter how much they make or no matter where they're at in life — they're eligible for the benefits," Ryan Brown said.

The couple will open an office for the Homes for Heroes program next month at 108 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington.

For more information about the program, contact Ryan Brown at 505-427-2288 or ryan@ownfarmington.com.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

