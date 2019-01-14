Local legislators head to Santa Fe for start of 60-day session

Bloomfield water reclamation facility operations foreman Dave Sonnenberg talks about the repairs needed at the plant. The treatment facility will need to be replaced by 2024. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Bloomfield to replace its deteriorating wastewater treatment facility by 2024.

But replacing the facility will be a challenge for the cash-strapped city. Construction is expected to cost $9.5 million, according to estimates by the city.

City officials must submit final designs for the facility this year. The Bloomfield City Council will discuss funding the designs using a loan from the New Mexico Environment Department when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st Street.

In addition, the City Council will discuss the possibility of posting a 15 mph speed limit sign on North 5th Street and West Sycamore Avenue. It will have a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss its lawsuit against the city of Farmington for acquisition of an electric utility system infrastructure. The closed session also will include discussion of a dispute with the Bloomfield Irrigation District about how much money the city has to pay to have water delivered to it using the district's ditch.

Legislative session will start Tuesday

Local legislators will be in Santa Fe for the start of the legislative session on Tuesday. The legislative session will last for 60 days.

Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, already has filed legislation that would require New Mexico Public Regulation commissioners to be appointed rather than elected.

Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, has filed legislation that would allow reserve police officers to have concealed-carry handguns without paying application fees or renewal fees.

Report to CCSD board focuses on government shutdown

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will hear a report on Tuesday about the effect on the district of the partial federal government shutdown.

The report will be presented by the district's director of finance, and it is among six reports listed on the regular meeting agenda.

Another report will center on the condition of the baseball field located east of the Judy Nelson Elementary School in Kirtland.

The regular meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kirtland Board Room in Kirtland.

