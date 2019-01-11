Free, VIP tickets will be made available next week

"The Voice" champion Chevel Shepherd will perform Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

FARMINGTON — City officials expect to announce details of a Chevel Shepherd concert at the Farmington Civic Center early next week, but they confirmed today the show will take place on Saturday, Jan. 26, as Shepherd has announced on her Facebook page.

The concert, the first for the Farmington High School junior who recently won the 15th season of NBC-TV's "The Voice," will feature free and VIP seating, according to Shaña Reeves, the city's director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. She said the details of how those tickets will be distributed were being worked out today, and she said she thought city officials would be ready to announce the plan by Monday afternoon.

Reeves said the Civic Center seats a total of 1,180 people. Some of those seats will be offered to Shepherd fans under VIP status, meaning the people who reserve them will be asked to make a charitable contribution to obtain them. The rest of the seats will be given away through an online reservation system, Reeves said. Tickets will be distributed next week, she said.

Free and VIP seating will be offered for Chevel Shepherd's concert later this month in Farmington, and details will be announced next week. (Photo: Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

"We expect the free tickets will sell out quickly," she said. "We expect it to be a full house."

A tentative starting time of 6:30 p.m. is planned, though Reeves said that has not been confirmed, and an opening act is planned.

Reeves said Shepherd has asked that those attending the concert bring a can of food for the ECHO food bank or a donation of dog or cat food for a local shelter.

Shepherd returned to Farmington from Los Angeles on Dec. 22 and was greeted with a homecoming rally at FHS that drew a near-capacity crowd to Scorpion Arena. She emerged victorious from several weeks of competition on "The Voice" to claim the first-place prize of a recording contract with the Universal Music Group.

Shepherd has said she plans to begin work on her debut album soon with "The Voice" judge Kelly Clarkson, who served as her celebrity coach and mentor on the program.

Shepherd sang "God Bless America" at an inaugural ball for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this month and sang the national anthem before an FHS boys basketball game on Jan. 4, but this will be her first extended performance in New Mexico since her return.

She posted an entry on her Facebook page Thursday morning asking interested designers to develop a logo for her that will be used on her promotional materials and merchandise. The winner will receive $200, an autographed T-shirt and promotional photo, and a congratulatory phone call from Shepherd, who will select the winning entry herself on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to appear at several meet-and-greet events in Albuquerque this weekend, including a pair of short performances Saturday night at the Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos bar, 6501 Americas Parkway, No. 110.

