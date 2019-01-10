Theater (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday at the San Juan College Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a presentation of the program "Space Wear." Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. A free public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Friday with a screening of "The Mermaid" at 7 p.m. in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is $5. Call 505-566-3430.

Admission Days takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Navajo Preparatory School, 1220 Apache St. in Farmington, with campus tours and information sessions being offered. Enrollment is open to any student regardless of ethnicity. Visit https://navajoprep.com/ or call 505-326-6571, ext. 119.

A meeting designed to gather public input on the design and route of trails connecting Lake Farmington to the Bureau of Land Management trails system is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot south of the fishing pier at the lake. No lake access fee is required for the event. Tours of the proposed trails will be offered, and public feedback will be gathered. Call 505-599-1115.

A "Making Tracks" walking tour will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants will take part in a guided walk through the park looking for tracks and traces of the animals living there. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Bar D Wranglers perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10. Call 505-599-1380.

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The multimedia show features the members of Beatles and Rolling Stones tribute bands squaring off against each. Tickets range in price from $35 to $65 and are available online at fmtn.org/489/Civic-Center-ShowsEvents, by phone at 505-599-1148 or at the box office.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

A wine release fundraiser for the ECHO Food Bank in Farmington will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the St. Clair Winery and Bistro, 5150 E. Main St. No. 101 in Farmington. Admission is $15 and features samples of the winery's new release, the D.H. Lescombes Limited Release 2014 Petit Verdot, and hors-d'oeuvres. Call 505-325-0711 or visit stclairwinery.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam sessions take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

