Meeting planned for 10 a.m. Saturday on west side of lake

Local residents will have the chance to meet with city officials Saturday to discuss a planned trail that will connect Lake Farmington with the Glade Run Recreation Area. Those attending Saturday's meeting will not be charged for access to Lake Farmington.

The Farmington City Council may approve the purchase of a property on East Corcorran Drive.

The Aztec City Commission will discuss a zoning ordinance related to medical marijuana dispensaries.

FARMINGTON — Officials associated with Farmington’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Initiative are asking for public input about trails the city is planning on building connecting Lake Farmington with the Glade Run Recreation Area.

The public can meet with the contractors who will be building the trails at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot south of the fishing pier on the west side of the lake. The city will not charge access fees for people who are attending the meeting.

A public meeting at Lake Farmington on Saturday will offer residents the chance to take a tour of potential routes for a new trails system.

The proposed trails will be tagged, and the contractor will lead route tours to gather public feedback, according to a press release.

Farmington may purchase property near Boyd Park

The Farmington City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive. The City Council may approve the purchase of a property located at 205 E. Corcorran Drive near Boyd Park for $57,000 plus closing costs. The property is located across the street from parcels the city recently acquired at the corner of Miller Avenue and Piñon Street. The city hopes to use the property to develop the Animas District.

The property purchase is on the City Council’s consent agenda, which means it likely will be voted on with other items in a single motion without discussion.

Aztec to discuss medical marijuana

The Aztec City Commission will have a work session at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to learn about Hilcorp Energy Co.’s work process. The work session will be followed by a commission meeting at 6 p.m. The City Commission could approve a zoning ordinance that will detail where medical marijuana dispensaries can be located within city limits. The commission meets at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

CCSD elementary schools recognized for promoting nutrition, fitness

The eight elementary schools in the Central Consolidated School District will be recognized in a report for receiving the bronze award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's HealthierUS School Challenge during a school board meeting on Thursday.

The challenge is a voluntary, nationwide program established by the USDA to acknowledge schools for promoting good nutrition and fitness.

A meeting agenda was not available Thursday, but a press release from the district listed the award in a summary of items for the board.

Other reports will focus on a grant application for the 2019 Snapdragon Book Foundation for Newcomb High School, the Johnson-O'Malley Indian Education program and an update to the board's policy.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shiprock Board Room in Shiprock.

