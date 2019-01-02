Theater (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

The Throwback Movie series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 10 a.m. Thursday with a free screening of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and at 3:45 p.m. with a free screening of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in the Teen Zone. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The No School Day movie series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 11 a.m. Thursday with a free screening of "My Little Pony: The Movie" in the Story Time Room. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Throwback Movie series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 10 a.m. Friday with a free screening of "Back to the Future" in the Teen Zone. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The No School Day movie series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 11 a.m. Friday with a free screening of "Cinderella" in the Story Time Room. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

Hypnotist James Zingelman performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

A Stars and Stories walk through Animas Park is offered at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about winter stars and constellations. Participants are advised to dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Throwback Movie series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 10 a.m. Monday with a free screening of "Back to the Future II" and at 3:45 p.m. with a free screening of "Back to the Future III" in the Teen Zone. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The No School Day movie series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 11 a.m. Monday with a free screening of "Paddington 2" in the Story Time Room. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam sessions take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

