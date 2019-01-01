San Juan College (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — San Juan College officials announced tonight that the college's Farmington campus will be closed Wednesday, including the Health and Human Performance Center, because of snow.

The college staff was unable to clear the campus parking lots and sidewalks, leaving them unsafe for traffic and pedestrians.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/01/01/human-health-and-performance-center-included-closure/2460839002/