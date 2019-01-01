Share This Story!
San Juan College Farmington campus will be closed Wednesday
The campus staff was unable to clear the snow from parking lots and sidewalks.
Farmington Daily Times
Published 7:38 p.m. MT Jan. 1, 2019
FARMINGTON — San Juan College officials announced tonight that the college's Farmington campus will be closed Wednesday, including the Health and Human Performance Center, because of snow.
The college staff was unable to clear the campus parking lots and sidewalks, leaving them unsafe for traffic and pedestrians.
