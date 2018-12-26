Calendar
The Throwback Movie series continues at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Jurassic Park III" and at 3:45 p.m. with a free screening of "Jurassic World." Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.
The No School Day movie series continues at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Hotel Transylvania 3." Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.
A candlelight vigil for Hjordis and Mitchual Hayes, who died in a fire, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lot 22A County Road 6406 in Kirtland. Call 505-675-9872.
The Throwback Movie series continues at 10 a.m. Friday in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom." Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.
The No School Day movie series continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Frozen." Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.
"New Year's Mandala: A Gift for Our Wildlife" will be constructed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Visitors will have the chance to arrange seeds into a work of art on the ground that later will be consumed by birds and other animals. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.
The No School Day movie series continues at 11 a.m. Monday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Boss Baby." Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.
The San Juan Jazz Society jam sessions take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.
