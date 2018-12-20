Jennifer Benally and 6-week-old Paisley Nelson take part in the Four Corners Home for Children's annual live Navajo Nativity scene on Dec. 23, 2016, in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A "Come Color with Us" adult coloring session takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The event includes prizes and refreshments. Participation is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2207.

A winter solstice celebration takes place at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., at 11:45 a.m. Friday. The event includes a performance by the Ashay Drummers, the framing of the library's solstice marker with light from the rotunda windows at noon, the presentation of the Farmington Public Library Foundation's Let There Be Light award and a performance of winter ballads by Scott and Johanna Hongell-Darsee. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

A winter solstice observance will take place at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec, at sundown Friday and Saturday. Visitors should meet at the Visitor Center no later than 4:30 p.m., where they will be led to the Aztec West greathouse alignment location. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

A live, drive-through Navajo Nativity scene will be staged from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Four Corners Home for Children, 2103 W. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is free, but donations of canned food will be accepted. Call 505-325-0255 or 888-325-0255.

A Moonlight Walk is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a flashlight for the 2-mile stroll. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" will be presented at 3 p.m. Monday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets range from $28 to $102. Call 413-499-1733.

The Throwback Movie series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., presents "Jurassic Park" at 10 a.m. Wednesday and "The Lost World" at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The No School Day Movie series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., presents a free screening of "The Incredibles 2" at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Story Time Room. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam sessions take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

