Chevel Shepherd poses backstage at NBC's "The Voice" soundstage in Burbank, California, in this undated photo. (Photo: NBC Universal)

Get ready for a huge parade on Saturday.

San Juan County communities are welcoming “The Voice” winner Chevel Shepherd with a parade that rolls through Aztec and Flora Vista and then proceeds through Farmington to a welcome home rally at Farmington High School.

Shepherd will be escorted through the county by police and fire department vehicles between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

“Family, friends and fans are encouraged to line the streets of Aztec, Flora Vista and Farmington with signs, flags and more to show their love and support for this local teen who's Jolted Our Journey,” said a press release from Farmington Police Department spokesperson Georgette Allen. “

A welcome home rally will happen in the Scorpion Arena at Farmington High School. Shepherd, 16, is a junior at the high school.

Doors to the rally at the high school will open at 1 p.m., and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Shepherd is not expected at the event until 2 p.m.

The parade route goes through Aztec along Highway 516, rolls through Flora Vista along Highway 516 and then proceeds to Farmington on Main Street. It turns onto Pinon Hills Boulevard, then onto College Boulevard. It turns onto 30th Street and then onto Sunset, ending at the high school.

"The enthusiasm, support and love our community has shown Chevel in this journey is a testament to the quality of people who comprise Farmington,” Mayor Nate Duckett said in the release.

City Manager Rob Mayes also thanked the community for its support of Shepherd in her quest to win on “The Voice.”

"We could not be prouder of Chevel's talent, poise and grace as she represented her community on the national stage,” Mayes said in the release. “Her success exemplifies that Farmington truly is a community where individuals can thrive.”

For those who can’t attend, KWYK 94.9 FM radio will broadcast the event live. Organizers hope the public will share photos and videos of her welcome on social media.

