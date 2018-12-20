CLOSE

Get to know NBC "The Voice" contestant Chevel Shepherd of Farmington.

 Get ready for a huge parade on Saturday.

San Juan County communities are welcoming “The Voice” winner Chevel Shepherd with a parade that rolls through Aztec and Flora Vista and then proceeds through Farmington to a welcome home rally at Farmington High School.

Shepherd will be escorted through the county by police and fire department vehicles between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

“Family, friends and fans are encouraged to line the streets of Aztec, Flora Vista and Farmington with signs, flags and more to show their love and support for this local teen who's Jolted Our Journey,” said a press release from Farmington Police Department spokesperson Georgette Allen. “

A welcome home rally will happen in the Scorpion Arena at Farmington High School. Shepherd, 16,  is a junior at the high school.

Doors to the rally at the high school will open at 1 p.m., and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Shepherd is not expected at the event until 2 p.m.

    More: Why Chevel Shepherd's 'Voice' victory made coach Kelly Clarkson cry

The parade route goes through Aztec along Highway 516, rolls through Flora Vista along Highway 516 and then proceeds to Farmington on Main Street. It turns onto Pinon Hills Boulevard, then onto College Boulevard. It turns onto 30th Street and then onto Sunset, ending at the high school.

"The enthusiasm, support and love our community has shown Chevel in this journey is a testament to the quality of people who comprise Farmington,” Mayor Nate Duckett said in the release.

City Manager Rob Mayes also thanked the community for its support of Shepherd in her quest to win on “The Voice.”

"We could not be prouder of Chevel's talent, poise and grace as she represented her community on the national stage,” Mayes said in the release. “Her success exemplifies that Farmington truly is a community where individuals can thrive.”

For those who can’t attend, KWYK 94.9 FM radio will broadcast the event live. Organizers hope the public will share photos and videos of her welcome on social media.

More Chevel Shepherd News

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd on season 15 of NBC's 'The Voice'
"The Voice" runner-up Chris Kroeze, left, applauds as coach Kelly Clarkson hugs champ Chevel Shepherd during a confetti blizzard after Tuesday's Season 15 finale.
"The Voice" runner-up Chris Kroeze, left, applauds as coach Kelly Clarkson hugs champ Chevel Shepherd during a confetti blizzard after Tuesday's Season 15 finale. Tyler Golden, NBC
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1519B -- Pictured: Chevel Shepherd -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1519B -- Pictured: Chevel Shepherd -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Trae Patton/NBC
"The Voice" finalist, Chevel Shepherd, left, for season
"The Voice" finalist, Chevel Shepherd, left, for season 15, and singer Kelly Clarkson on Dec. 18, 2018, in Universal City, Calif. Trae Patton/AP
Tension mounted Tuesday as Season 15 finalists Kirk Jay, left, Chris Kroeze, Kennedy Homes and Chevel Shepherd waited for host Carson Daly to announce the winner of "The Voice."
Tension mounted Tuesday as Season 15 finalists Kirk Jay, left, Chris Kroeze, Kennedy Homes and Chevel Shepherd waited for host Carson Daly to announce the winner of "The Voice." Trae Patton, NBC
Finalists (left to right) Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze, Kennedy Holmes and Chevel Shepherd wait for Carson Daly to reveal the winner of "The Voice" season 15 Dec. 18.
Finalists (left to right) Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze, Kennedy Holmes and Chevel Shepherd wait for Carson Daly to reveal the winner of "The Voice" season 15 Dec. 18. Tyler Golden/NBC
New Mexico's Chevel Shepherd, 16, covered Tanya Tucker's “It’s a Little Too Late” for her opening number.
New Mexico's Chevel Shepherd, 16, covered Tanya Tucker's “It’s a Little Too Late” for her opening number. Tyler Golden/NBC
Monday night was do-or-die time on "The Voice" as the finalists made their case for being named winner. The last four left standing? Kirk Jay (Team Blake), Kennedy Holmes (Team JHud), Chris Kroeze (Team Blake) and Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly). The Season 15 champ will be named Tuesday night.
Monday night was do-or-die time on "The Voice" as the finalists made their case for being named winner. The last four left standing? Kirk Jay (Team Blake), Kennedy Holmes (Team JHud), Chris Kroeze (Team Blake) and Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly). The Season 15 champ will be named Tuesday night. Trae Patton/NBC
Chevel Shepherd partnered with coach Kelly Clarkson on the Judds' "Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain.'
Chevel Shepherd partnered with coach Kelly Clarkson on the Judds' "Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain.' NBC, Trae Patton/NBC
Chevel Shepherd and Kirk Jay sing a country duet Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in the semifinal round of NBC's "The Voice."
Chevel Shepherd and Kirk Jay sing a country duet Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in the semifinal round of NBC's "The Voice." Tyler Golden/NBC
A crowd turned out in the Scorpion Arena Monday night to support Farmington High student Chevel Shepherd as she competed in the final round of NBC's "The Voice" talent competition.
A crowd turned out in the Scorpion Arena Monday night to support Farmington High student Chevel Shepherd as she competed in the final round of NBC's "The Voice" talent competition. John R. Moses/The Daily Times
Chevel Shepherd will be back onstage Monday night for the final Top Four competition on NBC's "The Voice." The winner of a recording contract will be announced Tuesday.
Chevel Shepherd will be back onstage Monday night for the final Top Four competition on NBC's "The Voice." The winner of a recording contract will be announced Tuesday. NBC Universal
Chevel Shepherd poses backstage at NBC's "The Voice" soundstage in Burbank, California, in this undated photo.
Chevel Shepherd poses backstage at NBC's "The Voice" soundstage in Burbank, California, in this undated photo. NBC Universal
Chevel Shepherd sang the country classic "Blue" Monday night as hometown fans at a watch party hosted by San Juan College cheers and later gave a standing ovation.
Chevel Shepherd sang the country classic "Blue" Monday night as hometown fans at a watch party hosted by San Juan College cheers and later gave a standing ovation. Trae Patton/NBC
Fans and supporters of Farmington High School junior Chevel Shepherd watched her duet performance Monday night in the Henderson Fine Arts Center at San Juan College.
Fans and supporters of Farmington High School junior Chevel Shepherd watched her duet performance Monday night in the Henderson Fine Arts Center at San Juan College. John R. Moses/The Daily Times
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, center, reacts after
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, center, reacts after she was named one of the final eight contestants on "The Voice" during Tuesday's show. Photo by Trae Patton/NBC
Chevel Shepherd sings "You're Lookin' at Country" on
Chevel Shepherd sings "You're Lookin' at Country" on Monday night's episode of NBC-TV's "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Big screens played past performances by Farmington's Chevel Shepherd as crowds filled the Farmington Civic Center before NBC's "The Voice" talent competition started tonight.
Big screens played past performances by Farmington's Chevel Shepherd as crowds filled the Farmington Civic Center before NBC's "The Voice" talent competition started tonight. John R. Moses/The Daily Times
A sign outside the Chevel Shepherd "The Voice" watch party in Farmington Civic Center greeted attendees, more than 400 of them.
A sign outside the Chevel Shepherd "The Voice" watch party in Farmington Civic Center greeted attendees, more than 400 of them. John R. Moses/The Daily Times
Team Kelly members Chevel Shepherd, left, Sarah Grace,
Team Kelly members Chevel Shepherd, left, Sarah Grace, Kelly Clarkson and Kymberli Joye are featured on the stage of "The Voice" at Universal Studios on Nov. 27. Shepherd and Grace, both of whom are among the final 10 competitors, have become good friends over the course of the season. Photo by Trae Patton/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Space Cowboy" on
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Space Cowboy" on Monday night's episode of NBC's "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Chevel Shepherd delivers a performance of "It's a Little
Chevel Shepherd delivers a performance of "It's a Little Too Late" during Monday's night competition on "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Chevel Shepherd, center, performs "Broken Hearts" on
Chevel Shepherd, center, performs "Broken Hearts" on Monday night's episode of "The Voice. Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Farmington resident Chevel Shepherd, a contestant on
Farmington resident Chevel Shepherd, a contestant on NBC's "The Voice," hopes to develop a career as a country music singer and perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, a contestant on NBC's
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, a contestant on NBC's "The Voice," hopes to move to Nashville and become a country music star. Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs during her "Blind
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs during her "Blind Auditions" competition on NBC-TV's "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Little White Church"
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Little White Church" on Monday's episode of "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Chevel Shepherd signs autographs, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Hustle Kindness Headquarters in Farmington.
Chevel Shepherd signs autographs, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Hustle Kindness Headquarters in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs on NBC's "The
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs on NBC's "The Voice" on Oct. 21. Shepherd was back on the program tonight, performing a cover of "Little White Church." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd flashes a victory sign
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd flashes a victory sign after another successful appearance on the "The Voice" last week. Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs during her Nov.
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs during her Nov. 12 appearance on "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd continues her quest for
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd continues her quest for the title on "The Voice" with another appearance on the program Monday night. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs Monday during
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs Monday during the "Knockout Rounds" of NBC-TV's "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Team Kelly waits for the verdict. Who moves on from "The Voice" Live Playoffs? From left, Abby Cates, Chevel Shepherd, Kimberli Joye, Sarah Grace, and Zaxai.
Team Kelly waits for the verdict. Who moves on from "The Voice" Live Playoffs? From left, Abby Cates, Chevel Shepherd, Kimberli Joye, Sarah Grace, and Zaxai. Trae Patton/NBC
The Region Inn at 601 E Broadway Ave. in Farmington is showing its support in a very visible way for Farmington High junior Chevel Shepherd, who competes again Monday night on NBC TV's national talent competition 'The Voice."
The Region Inn at 601 E Broadway Ave. in Farmington is showing its support in a very visible way for Farmington High junior Chevel Shepherd, who competes again Monday night on NBC TV's national talent competition 'The Voice." John R. Moses/Farmington Daily Times
