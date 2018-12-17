CLOSE Get to know NBC "The Voice" contestant Chevel Shepherd of Farmington. Wochit, Farmington Daily Times

Final four contestants compete for recording contract tonight

Chevel Shepherd, center, will be back on stage Monday night for the final top four competition on NBC's "The Voice." The winner of a recording contract will be announced Tuesday. (Photo: NBC Universal) Story Highlights Doors to the Scorpion Area open at 6 p.m. The show airs locally at 7 p.m.

FARMINGTON — It’s a good bet that things will get loud tonight in the Scorpion Arena when fans and supporters of Chevel Shepherd gather at her high school gym to cheer her on during her final competition on NBC’s “The Voice.”

After months of competitions, contestants on the nationwide talent show have been winnowed down to the final four. The winner of a recording contract will be announced Tuesday night.

Doors to the Farmington High School event open at 6 p.m. The show airs locally at 7 p.m.

A watch party for the Tuesday finals was advertised on the No Worries Sports Bar’s Facebook page.

Your vote counts

Viewers have several ways to participate in the show’s voting process, which determines the winner.

They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote.

Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice.

Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC per email account.

Shepherd can be followed on Twitter at @officialchevel.

Finalists prepare

Shepherd, a 16-year-old junior from Farmington High School, won her top four spot after the public embraced her performance of "Blue," a song originally written for country legend Patsy Cline. The song was written in 1958 by Billy Mack.

Chevel Shepherd poses backstage at NBC's "The Voice" soundstage in Burbank, California, in this undated photo. (Photo: NBC Universal)

Shepherd was unavailable for comment Friday on the upcoming performance. She spent Friday resting.

The other finalists are Kirk Jay of Team Blake, Team JHud’s Kennedy Holmes and Team Blake's Chris Kroeze.

Shepherd got a hug from celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson last Tuesday after her name was called early in the show.

When asked by host Carson Daly what was the best advice she’d received from Clarkson, Shepherd said, “She’s always told me to just be myself and have fun.”

Last week Shepherd also sang a country duet with Team Blake’s Jay, Jason Aldean’s 2009 hit “She’s Country.”

Shepherd on Dec. 4 made the cut and advanced to the group of eight following her performance Dec. 3 when she sang a cover of the Loretta Lynn standard "You're Lookin' at Country." Lynn praised her performance.

Holmes wins elimination round

Having just turned 14, Holmes, of St. Louis, is the show’s youngest contestant.

Finalist Kroeze lives in Barron, Wisconsin.Jay lives in Montgomery, Alabama.

Chevel Shepherd sang the country classic "Blue" Monday night as hometown fans at a watch party hosted by San Juan College cheers and later gave a standing ovation. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC)

Contestants Sarah Grace and Kymberli Joye were eliminated from the show last week, leaving three singers to compete for the last spot. Contestants Holmes, Mackenzie Thomas and Reagan Strange sang in the elimination round, but voters weighing in on Twitter saved Holmes, who sang the song “How do I Live.”

All of judge Adam Levine’s team was eliminated, including Strange, who he saved last episode at the expense of another artist despite an illness that kept Strange from performing. The move earned him the wrath of many Twitter users.

Shepherd has advanced through the blind auditions in the summer, knockout rounds and elimination rounds. Shepherd has been in Los Angeles full time since early November, when she began appearing on the show on a weekly basis.

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, center, reacts after she was named one of the final eight contestants on "The Voice" during Tuesday's show. (Photo: Photo by Trae Patton/NBC)

