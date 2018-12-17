CLOSE

Final four contestants compete for recording contract tonight

FARMINGTON — It’s a good bet that things will get loud tonight in the Scorpion Arena when fans and supporters of Chevel Shepherd gather at her high school gym to cheer her on during her final competition on NBC’s “The Voice.”

After months of competitions, contestants on the nationwide talent show have been winnowed down to the final four. The winner of a recording contract will be announced Tuesday night.

Doors to the Farmington High School event open at 6 p.m. The show airs locally at 7 p.m.

A watch party for the Tuesday finals was advertised on the No Worries Sports Bar’s Facebook page.

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd on season 15 of NBC's 'The Voice'
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice
Contestant Chevel Shepherd behind the scenes on The Voice NBC Universal
Farmington resident Chevel Shepherd, a contestant on
Farmington resident Chevel Shepherd, a contestant on NBC's "The Voice," hopes to develop a career as a country music singer and perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, a contestant on NBC's
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, a contestant on NBC's "The Voice," hopes to move to Nashville and become a country music star. Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs during her "Blind
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs during her "Blind Auditions" competition on NBC-TV's "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Little White Church"
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Little White Church" on Monday's episode of "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Chevel Shepherd signs autographs, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Hustle Kindness Headquarters in Farmington.
Chevel Shepherd signs autographs, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Hustle Kindness Headquarters in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs on NBC's "The
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs on NBC's "The Voice" on Oct. 21. Shepherd was back on the program tonight, performing a cover of "Little White Church." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd flashes a victory sign
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd flashes a victory sign after another successful appearance on the "The Voice" last week. Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs during her Nov.
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs during her Nov. 12 appearance on "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd continues her quest for
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd continues her quest for the title on "The Voice" with another appearance on the program Monday night. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs Monday during
Farmington's Chevel Shepherd performs Monday during the "Knockout Rounds" of NBC-TV's "The Voice." Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Team Kelly waits for the verdict. Who moves on from "The Voice" Live Playoffs? From left, Abby Cates, Chevel Shepherd, Kimberli Joye, Sarah Grace, and Zaxai.
Team Kelly waits for the verdict. Who moves on from "The Voice" Live Playoffs? From left, Abby Cates, Chevel Shepherd, Kimberli Joye, Sarah Grace, and Zaxai. Trae Patton/NBC
The Region Inn at 601 E Broadway Ave. in Farmington is showing its support in a very visible way for Farmington High junior Chevel Shepherd, who competes again Monday night on NBC TV's national talent competition 'The Voice."
The Region Inn at 601 E Broadway Ave. in Farmington is showing its support in a very visible way for Farmington High junior Chevel Shepherd, who competes again Monday night on NBC TV's national talent competition 'The Voice." John R. Moses/Farmington Daily Times
    Your vote counts

    Viewers have several ways to participate in the show’s voting process, which determines the winner.

    They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote.

    Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice.

    Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC per email account.

    Shepherd can be followed on Twitter at @officialchevel.

    Finalists prepare

    Shepherd, a 16-year-old junior from Farmington High School, won her top four spot after the public embraced her performance of "Blue," a song originally written for country legend Patsy Cline. The song was written in 1958 by Billy Mack.

        More: Farmington's Chevel Shepherd advances to the final 8 on 'The Voice'

    Shepherd was unavailable for comment Friday on the upcoming performance. She spent Friday resting.

    The other finalists are Kirk Jay of Team Blake, Team JHud’s Kennedy Holmes and Team Blake's Chris Kroeze.

    Shepherd got a hug from celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson last Tuesday after her name was called early in the show.

    When asked by host Carson Daly what was the best advice she’d received from Clarkson, Shepherd said, “She’s always told me to just be myself and have fun.”

    Last week Shepherd also sang a country duet with Team Blake’s Jay, Jason Aldean’s 2009 hit “She’s Country.”

    Shepherd on Dec. 4 made the cut and advanced to the group of eight following her performance Dec. 3 when she sang a cover of the Loretta Lynn standard "You're Lookin' at Country." Lynn praised her performance.

    Holmes wins elimination round

    Having just turned 14, Holmes, of St. Louis, is the show’s youngest contestant. 

    Finalist Kroeze  lives in Barron, Wisconsin.Jay lives in Montgomery, Alabama.

    Contestants Sarah Grace and Kymberli Joye were eliminated from the show last week, leaving three singers to compete for the last spot. Contestants Holmes, Mackenzie Thomas and Reagan Strange sang in the elimination round, but voters weighing in on Twitter saved Holmes, who sang the song “How do I Live.”

    All of judge Adam Levine’s team was eliminated, including Strange, who he saved last episode at the expense of another artist despite an illness that kept Strange from performing. The move earned him the wrath of many Twitter users.

    Shepherd has advanced through the blind auditions in the summer, knockout rounds and elimination rounds. Shepherd has been in Los Angeles full time since early November, when she began appearing on the show on a weekly basis.

    MORE:

