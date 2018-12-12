Theater (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

African drumming concert planned this weekend at college

The African Drumming Ensemble takes the stage at 7 p.m. Friday in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

The concert features the traditional music of West Africa and Cuba with group members mixing improvisational solos with transcribed material. The event also will offer some dance and public participation for people to play djembes with the set list including such tunes as "Macuta," "Madan Mamaya," Matadi," "Meni" and "Moribayassa."

The group will be led by Teun Fetz, assistant professor of music at the college.

Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-566-3430.

Handel's "Messiah" featured in interfaith concert in Bloomfield

A concert showcasing the vocal and symphonic talent of performers from several San Juan County communities is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday in the Bloomfield High School Auditorium on the BHS campus, 520 N. 1st St.

The interfaith community concert featuring Handel's "Messiah" is organized by the Bloomfield Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Performers from Aztec, Blanco, Bloomfield, Flora Vista, Farmington and Durango will take part.

The production will be under the direction of BHS band director Justin Swearinger.

Admission is free. Call 505-599-1184.

'Irish Christmas in America' comes to San Juan College

Celtic music, singing and dancing are on tap at 7 p.m. Friday when the multimedia show "Irish Christmas in America" comes to the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

The show, now in its 14th season, boasts a mix of ballads, lively instrumental tunes, energetic dancing cast against a backdrop of photographic images.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for students, $18 for seniors and $15 for children 12 and younger at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-564-3430.

Christmas extravaganza features lineup of college musical groups

Members of several San Juan College groups will be featured in the school's Christmas extravaganza Saturday night.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd.

Scheduled to perform a variety of holiday favorites are the San Juan College Band, the San Juan College Orchestra, the San Juan College Jazz Band, the San Juan College Choir and the San Juan College Ensemble.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for students and seniors at sanjuancolleege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-566-3430.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2018/12/12/san-juan-college-welcomes-celtic-christmas-show/2255022002/