"Irish Christmas in America" will be presented Friday night at San Juan College in Farmington.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $5 or a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Call 505-599-1148.

The San Juan College African Drumming Ensemble performs at 7 p.m. Friday in the Little Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

"Irish Christmas in America," a multimedia holiday show featuring singing and dancing, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for students, $18 for seniors and $15 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Volunteers are encouraged to take part in this annual holiday bird census. Call 505-599-1422.

A Christmas Open House takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. The event includes complimentary soup, cheese and wine tasting. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Reindeer Romp takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday in Orchard Plaza in downtown Farmington. The event includes a 5k run and 2-mile fun run. Registration is $15 by Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday. The event includes winter carnival games, holiday music, and free hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies. Call 505-599-1184.

"The Messiah," an interfaith community concert, takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bloomfield High School Auditorium, 520 N. 1st St. The concert features musicians and singers from Aztec, Blanco, Bloomfield, Flora Vista, Farmington and Durango, Colorado. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1184.

A Christmas extravaganza will be presented by the San Juan College music department at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event will feature performances by the San Juan College Band, the San Juan College Orchestra, the San Juan College Jazz Band, the San Juan College Choir and the San Juan College Ensemble. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

The Chaco Canyon Christmas Bird Count takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Chaco Culture National Historic Park near Nageezi of U.S. Highway 550. Visitors are encouraged to join the park staff for the annual holiday bird census. Call 505-786-7014.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening "The Greatest Showman" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Christmas lunch is planned for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Lunch is $6, with a $3 suggested donation for those 60 and older. Call 505-599-1380.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam sessions take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

