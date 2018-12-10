City pulls Aztec Theater details from agenda packet, citing Open Meetings Act

AZTEC — The Aztec City Commission will discuss medical marijuana dispensaries during its meeting Tuesday — before holding a closed session on a possible downtown property purchase and after discussing the lease on the city's golf course.

The commission will consider zoning requirements and regulations for dispensaries when it meets at at 6 p.m. in Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

Prior to the meeting, the commission will have a work session to discuss the Aztec Municipal Golf Course. The city’s lease on the golf course ends in February, and commissioners will have to choose whether to renew the lease. The work session will begin at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Golf course has been contentious issue

While the golf course lease ends in February, the operating agreement for the course expires at the end of 2019, and the golf cart rental agreement runs through 2020.

If the city chooses to renew its course lease, it will cost $25,000 a year. The city could choose to renew the lease for two years.

The decisions to lease the golf course and to renew the lease in 2017 were controversial. The city chose to enter into the lease in 2015 as way of preventing the golf course from closing. Proponents have argued that the golf course adds to the quality of life in Aztec while opponents have criticized the city's spending money on the course in light of recent economic struggles.

When the lease came up for renewal three years ago, some commissioners expressed dismay that the lease agreements for carts and for the course had different expiration dates.

Aztec agenda packet changes, details removed

The City Commission also will have a closed session at the end of its regular meeting to discuss purchasing a local property.

The initial agenda packet released Thursday identified the property as the historic Aztec Theater. It stated the current tenant — the Lost Parrot Bar and Grill — is interested in having the city purchase the building, which it would then buy or lease from the city.

"That never should have been posted on the agenda," City Manager Steve Mueller said when reached by phone Friday.

Mueller cited the state's Open Meetings Act exceptions that allow a governing body to discuss the purchase of property in closed session.

According to the New Mexico Attorney General's Office website, the Open Meetings Act pertains to the conduct of public meetings while the Inspection of Public Records Act pertains to documents.

The Inspection of Public Records Act does not include an exception for purchasing property, according to the compliance guide available through the AG's Office.

The agenda packet available online Friday did not include details about the property and stated the documents would be provided to the commission during the meeting.

Mueller said the documents that were removed from the agenda packet can be requested through the Inspection of Public Records Act.

Farmington to discuss aerial adventure park

The Farmington City Council will hear a presentation about a potential aerial adventure park that could be built at Farmington Lake.

During its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting, the council could choose to contract with a firm for a market analysis. The council meets at 800 N. Municipal Drive in Farmington.

It also will have a closed session to discuss requests for proposals for marketing, analysis and branding of the city’s outdoor recreation department, the Outdoor Recreation Industry Initiative.

Kirtland, Bloomfield scheduled to meet

The Kirtland Town Council will decide if it wants to have municipal elections in November of odd-number years or in March of even-number years. The council meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 43 County Road 6500.

The Bloomfield City Council will discuss reducing the speed limit on 6th Street to address concerns about speeding and traffic. The council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at 915 N. 1st St.

School boards to discuss regional education cooperative

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education will have a work session at 3:45 p.m. Thursday to hear the New Mexico Virtual Academy first-quarter report.

The work session will be followed by a regular meeting at 5:15 p.m. The board may pass a resolution supporting the formalization and reintroduction of a Four Corners Regional Education Cooperative that would give local school districts the opportunity to partner more closely with the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The Bloomfield school board also will discuss the regional education cooperative when it meets for a work session at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 325 N. Bergin Lane. The work session will be followed by a 6 p.m. meeting. The meeting will include a closed session for the board to evaluate the superintendent’s performance.

The Central Consolidated School board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Newcomb Elementary School. An agenda had not been released by Friday afternoon.

