Four contestants will advance to next week's final round

Buy Photo Fans and supporters of Farmington High School junior Chevel Shepherd watched her duet performance Monday night in the Henderson Fine Arts Center at San Juan College. (Photo: John R. Moses/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — Chevel Shepherd fans flocked to San Juan College’s Henderson Fine Arts Center tonight to hear the 16-year-old Farmington High junior sing for the chance to be among the top four contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” nationwide talent competition.

She did not disappoint, delivering a spirited country duet and finishing off with a challenging solo. Then, those who waited after the show were treated to a video interview with Shepherd from NBC's Burbank studios.

Shepherd teamed up with Team Blake’s Kirk Jay for a strong duet performance of Jason Aldean’s 2009 hit “She’s Country.”

Late in the show she sang the classic “Blue,” which required difficult vocal work to deliver the 1958 Billy Mack song in the style required. LeAnn Rimes won the Grammy with it in 1996. It was originally written for Patsy Cline.

Hundreds of chairs set up in the Henderson Arts Center awaited supporters of Shepherd’s quest to win the recording contract that awaits the show’s eventual winner.

Fans – on TV and in in those chairs – clapped and cheered during a pre-song interview and the hometown crowd gave Shepherd a standing ovation after her solo.

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, center, reacts after she was named one of the final eight contestants on "The Voice" during Tuesday's show. (Photo: Photo by Trae Patton/NBC)

Judge and celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson, along with judge Adam Levine, wished her well and said they hoped she made the final four.

“This is pure country, this is what I fell in love with as a little girl,” Clarkson said of Shepherd's performance.

Votes will decide the finalists

Shepherd is among eight contestants who are vying for the grand prize of a recording contract. All eight contestants performed during on tonight's show.

The rest is now up to the audience members, who have just hours to cast online votes for their favorite contestant. On Tuesday night's show, four contestants will be named the show's finalists.

Shepherd on Dec. 4 made the cut and advanced to the group of eight following her performance Dec. 3 when she sang a cover of the Loretta Lynn standard "You're Lookin' at Country."

The performance drew praise from Lynn, who gave the young singer her approval via social media.

That performance was just one of several Shepherd has made on the program this season as she has advanced through the blind auditions, knockout rounds and elimination rounds. Shepherd has been in Los Angeles full time since early November, when she began appearing on the show on a weekly basis.

If Shepherd advances again this week, she'll find herself just one step from winning this season's competition. On Monday, Dec. 17, the four finalists will perform, and on Tuesday, Dec. 18, the winner will be announced.

Shepherd was recognized last week by the San Juan County Commission, which voted unanimously to proclaim Chevel Shepherd Day in the county. The date of that event will be determined when "The Voice" season is over and Shepherd has returned home.

How to vote:

Viewers have several ways to participate in the show’s voting process. They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote. Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice. Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC.

Shepherd can be followed on Twitter at @officialchevel.

