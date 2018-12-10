CLOSE Get to know NBC "The Voice" contestant Chevel Shepherd of Farmington. Wochit, Farmington Daily Times

Four contestants will advance to next week's final round

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd, center, reacts after she was named one of the final eight contestants on "The Voice" during Tuesday's show. (Photo: Photo by Trae Patton/NBC)

FARMINGTON — Farmington High School junior Chevel Shepherd takes another turn in the spotlight when the 16-year-old singing sensation performs again on NBC-TV's "The Voice" at 7 tonight.

Shepherd will perform as part of the program's remaining group of eight contestants who are vying for the grand prize of a recording contract. All eight contestants will sing on tonight's show, after which members of the public will have 24 hours to cast online votes for their favorite contestant. On Tuesday night's show, four contestants will be named the show's finalists.

Shepherd last appeared on the show on Dec. 4, when she was chosen to advance to the group of eight. She advanced on the strength of her performance on the program a night earlier, when she sang a cover of the Loretta Lynn standard "You're Lookin' at Country."

That performance was just one of several Shepherd has made on the program this season as she has advanced through the blind auditions, knockout rounds and elimination rounds. Shepherd has been in Los Angeles full time since early November, when she began appearing on the show on a weekly basis.

If Shepherd advances again this week, she'll find herself just one step from winning this season's competition. On Monday, Dec. 17, the four finalists will perform, and on Tuesday, Dec. 18, the winner will be announced.

Shepherd's success has captured the imagination of her hometown, with several watch parties having taken place in recent weeks. The latest event in that series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the 9000 rooms at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and prize drawings are planned.

Additionally, Shepherd was recognized last week by the San Juan County Commission, which voted unanimously to proclaim Chevel Shepherd Day in the county. The date of that event will be determined when "The Voice" season is over and Shepherd has returned home.

Viewers have several ways to participate in the show’s voting process. They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote. Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice. Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC.

Shepherd can be followed on Twitter at @officialchevel.

