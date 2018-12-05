The Bar D Wranglers perform their annual Christmas Jubilee Friday night at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

An opening reception for the annual "Letters of Support and Raise a Glass" fundraiser/exhibition for the San Juan College art department will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show features original works of art on No. 10 envelopes, coffee mugs and postcards. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3464.

Kristkindlmarkt, an Old World Christmas celebration, takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 7455 Foothills Drive in Farmington. The event features a variety of gifts for sale by local artisans and craftsmen, as well as food and beverages. Admission is free. Call 928-707-4167.

The Evening of Lights takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. The event features LED lanterns illuminating the Aztec West great house, as well as cultural demonstrations, children's activities and refreshments. Admission is free. Call 928-707-4167.

River Glo, presented by the First Baptist Church Aztec, takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park, 500 S. Light Plant Road in Aztec. The event features hundreds of luminarias, Christmas carols and a remembrance service for the students killed in the 2017 shooting at Aztec High School. Admission is free. Visit firstaztec.org.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Planetarium at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a presentation of "The Star of Bethlehem." Seating is a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the program has begun. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard, weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

The Bar D Wranglers Christmas Jubilee takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $17 for adults, and $12 for children 12 and younger. Call 505-599-1148.

"A Christmas Carol" will be performed by the San Juan College theater department at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Little Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $8 for children 12 and younger. Call 505-566-3430.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Friday to the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Comics Ron Lamprecht and Kelly Spillman will be featured. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1200.

An arts and crafts fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aztec Senior Center, 101 Park Ave. in Aztec, as part of the Aztec Sparkles celebration. Admission is free. Call 505-334-7632.

The eighth annual Fran Templeton Memorial Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bloomfield High School, 520 N. First St. in Bloomfield. Admission is free. Call 505-486-6244.

A bird walk led by education specialist Donna Thatcher takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely walk of 1 or 2 miles is planned, and participants are encouraged to bring binoculars. Participation is free. Call 505-486-6244.

The Santa Dash 5k run takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main Avenue and Chaco Street in Aztec as part of the Aztec Sparkles celebration. Registration is $30 at Aztec Urgent Care or Finish Line Graphics. Call 505-334-7632.

Jingle and Mingle, a holiday open house celebration, is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. The event features refreshments, games and door prizes, and visitors will have the chance to make a holiday ornament. Admission is free. Call 505-486-6244.

The Aztec Sparkles Light Parade takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Aztec and concludes with the tree lighting at Minium Park. Call 505-334-7632.

Best Brass of Christmas presents its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 414 N. Allen Ave., and 2 p.m. Sunday at Aztec High School, 500 E. Chaco St. The concert features an 11-piece brass ensemble and is sponsored by the Connie Gotsch Arts Foundation. Admission is free.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "La La Land" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam sessions take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

