Facility is located on County Road 5500 in West Hammond

Buy Photo San Juan County fire Chief Craig Daugherty speaks Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Lee Acres Fire Station No. 2 in West Hammond. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

SAN JUAN COUNTY — Officials celebrated the opening of the newest San Juan County Fire Station Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cake and cookies.

The $1 million fire station located on County Road 5500 in the West Hammond area southwest of Bloomfield is the second station serving District 6, which is the Lee Acres District. The other fire station is located near McGee Park.

Buy Photo The newest San Juan County Fire Station, Lee Acres Fire Station No. 2, is located on County Road 5500 in West Hammond. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The new station will serve about 8,000 people in the West Hammond area.

District 6 has received approximately 1,200 calls for service over the last year, according to County Commission Chairwoman Margaret McDaniel.

The building was paid for using a bond package approved by the San Juan County Commission in 2015. It is the third San Juan County Fire Station to include living quarters for the volunteer firefighters.

Buy Photo County officials and firefighters prepare to cut a red ribbon Tuesday during a ceremony at Lee Acres Fire Station No. 2. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

