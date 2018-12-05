SAN JUAN COUNTY — Officials celebrated the opening of the newest San Juan County Fire Station Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cake and cookies.
The $1 million fire station located on County Road 5500 in the West Hammond area southwest of Bloomfield is the second station serving District 6, which is the Lee Acres District. The other fire station is located near McGee Park.
The new station will serve about 8,000 people in the West Hammond area.
District 6 has received approximately 1,200 calls for service over the last year, according to County Commission Chairwoman Margaret McDaniel.
The building was paid for using a bond package approved by the San Juan County Commission in 2015. It is the third San Juan County Fire Station to include living quarters for the volunteer firefighters.
