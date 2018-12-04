Mike Stark will take over for Kim Carpenter on Jan. 1

FARMINGTON — San Juan County Executive Officer Kim Carpenter is retiring Dec. 31, and the County Commission has appointed Mike Stark as the new county manager. Stark will assume the role on Jan. 1.

Stark will be paid $141,211.20 annually, according to a contract that is available to the public at the San Juan County administration building on South Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Stark previously served as county operations officer for San Juan County. He has worked for the county for 12 years and previously worked in the private sector, including 10 years as a business owner.

The contract covers the period from Jan. 1, 2019, until June 30, 2020. In 2020, the County Commission can choose to extend the contract for additional one-year terms.

Carpenter has been the county executive officer for six years and has worked for the county for 14 years, including seven years as deputy county executive officer. He has worked in public service for more than 31 years.

Carpenter said he will be relocating to Arizona.

“I’m 53, and I’m ready to try something new,” he said.

