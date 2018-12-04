FHS student leads contingent of 3 Team Kelly members

Chevel Shepherd sings "You're Lookin' at Country" on Monday night's episode of NBC-TV's "The Voice." (Photo: Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

FARMINGTON — Farmington teenager Chevel Shepherd proved to be an audience favorite once again, earning enough online votes to advance to the final group of eight contestants on tonight's episode of NBC-TV's "The Voice."

The Farmington High School junior was the fourth contestant named to move on and the first of three members of Team Kelly to advance. Dressed in her trademark cowboy boots, as well as a red blouse, black jeans with leather belt and large silver belt buckle, Shepherd, 16, heard her name called by host Carson Daly after taking a deep breath and momentarily glancing up.

She responded by turning to her left and offering encouragement to her teammate and new friend, 15-year-old contestant Sarah Grace of Houston. The two have become friends over the past several weeks, and Grace made a similar gesture toward Shepherd last week when she was one of the first contestants named to advance to the round of 10 and Shepherd was still waiting to hear her name called.

As she exited the stage, Shepherd also exchanged a quick hug with judge Kelly Clarkson, who leads Team Kelly on the show.

Moments later, Grace joined Shepherd as a member of the final eight when Daly called her name, meaning the two friends will continue to appear on the show together for at least another week.

Shepherd performed a version of Loretta Lynn's "You're Lookin' at Country" on Monday night's show, drawing accolades from judges Blake Shelton and Clarkson.

Shepherd earned another distinction earlier today when the San Juan County Commission issued a proclamation announcing Chevel Shepherd Day during its meeting. The commission presented a plaque to her father, Robert Shepherd, and said a date will be set to celebrate Chevel Shepherd Day after she has returned to San Juan County from Los Angeles.

Buy Photo Members of the San Juan County Commission present Robert Shepherd, second from right and father of Chevel Shepherd, with a proclamation Tuesday declaring Chevel Shepherd Day in the county. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The number of contestants on "The Voice" will be trimmed to four during next week's competition. The remaining singers will perform during the Dec. 10 show, and members of the public will have 24 hours to vote for the contestant of their choice. The four finalists will be announced on Dec. 11, and this season's winner, who will receive a recording contract, will be announced a week later after the final round of competition.

Viewers have several ways to participate in the show’s voting process next week. They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote. Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice.

Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC. "The Voice" airs locally at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Shepherd can be followed on Twitter at @officialchevel.

