Number of contestants will be trimmed to 8 on Tuesday's show

This season's winner will be announced during the Dec. 18 season finale.

The city of Farmington held a watch party at 6 tonight at the Civic Center.

The city of Farmington held a watch party at 6 tonight at the Civic Center.

FARMINGTON – Several hundred supporters filled the Farmington Civic Center tonight to cheer on Farmington High School junior Chevel Shepherd as she fought again to stay among the finalists on NBC’s “The Voice” national talent competition.

Videos of her past performances, on the show and elsewhere, played on big screens as the minutes ticked down to the 7 p.m. showtime. The crowd erupted at 8:30 p.m. when Shepherd sang the 1971 Loretta Lynn hit "You're Lookin' at Country."

Friends and family plan to gather Tuesday at the No Worries sports bar in Farmington to view the results show.

Mayor Nate Duckett said the event “started slow,” but not long after the doors opened at 6 p.m. the event center opened up extra room.

"Thank you all for being here tonight for Chevel’s big party,” Duckett said to the crowd. “Are we excited for our girl?”

Big screens played past performances by Farmington's Chevel Shepherd as crowds filled the Farmington Civic Center before NBC's "The Voice" talent competition started tonight.

Shepherd’s Dad, Robert, was in attendance, and thanked the crowd for their support. He said he had told her he always knew she’d be famous.

The event featured Chevel Shepherd trivia questions, good for prize T-shirts. (Her favorite TV show: Friends. Favorite animal: Horses. Favorite soda: Dr. Pepper. Favorite country music singer: Kerry Underwood. Favorite color: Baby Blue.)

Team Kelly members Chevel Shepherd, left, Sarah Grace, Kelly Clarkson and Kymberli Joye are featured on the stage of "The Voice" at Universal Studios on Nov. 27. Shepherd and Grace, both of whom are among the final 10 competitors, have become good friends over the course of the season. (Photo: Photo by Trae Patton/NBC)

Students from Aztec and Navajo Tech were also in attendance.

While fans vote tonight on the 10 contestants' fate, County Commissioner Jack Fortner announced that the commission will vote on Chevel tomorrow as well — but in a different way.

"We're going to do a proclamation declaring it 'Chevel Day,'" Fortner said, adding they'll wait to declare the actual date for a day the singer will be back in town.

"It'll be a unanimous vote," Fortner said, noting Chevel's kind words about the region and its people.

How the show works

Contestants on "The Voice" must select and learn a new song each week, then perform it well enough before a studio audience to advance to the next round. The list of competitors is cut from 24 to 13 to 11 to 10 to eight to four before one singer finally emerges victorious during the season finale on Dec. 18.

Shepherd hopes to advance to next week's round of eight. She experienced her most tension-filled appearance on the program yet last week. During the Nov. 27 episode, she didn't hear her name called until late in the program, becoming the ninth contestant out of 10 to make the cut.

Chevel Shepherd signs a poster during an appearance at Peach's Neet Feet in Farmington on Oct. 31.

Shepherd said she typically gets up between 6 and 7 a.m. each day, spending more than five hours with a tutor on her school work before devoting most of the rest of her time to taking vocal lessons or rehearsing her next song with a band.

" … There is a lot of work behind it," she said, describing her preparations each week. "I like to make sure everything is ready to go so I'm ready to go on show day."

Previous perfomances include "If I Die Young," "Travelin' Soldier" and "Grandpa, Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days."

Last week she moved to the final 10 after singing "Space Cowboy" by Kacey Musgraves at the suggestion of her fans.

Viewers have several ways to participate in the show’s voting process next week. They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote. Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice.

Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC. "The Voice" airs locally at 7 tonight and Tuesday night.

Shepherd can be followed on Twitter at @officialchevel.

John R. Moses is the Editor of The Farmington Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4624. Daily Times Content Coach Mike Easterling contributed to this story.

