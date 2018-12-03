San Juan College, Farmington school district exploring joint deal

San Juan College leaders will discuss a potential purchase of the former Hilcorp building in Farmington during their meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo) Story Highlights The building has been vacant for approximately two years.

The two entities would occupy two floors each.

If the purchase is completed, the college plans to demolish its existing 30th Street campus.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan College Board of Trustees will discuss purchasing the former Hilcorp building at 3401 E. 30th St. during its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday in the board room at the college, 4601 College Blvd.

While the property is listed at $7 million, the value of the building is approximately $30 million, according to The Daily Times archives.

The college and the Farmington Municipal School District began working to purchase the building earlier this year. It has been vacant for approximately two years.

According to archives, the school district would use the first and fourth floors for district operations while the college would operate on the second and third floors.

If the purchase is completed, the college plans to demolish its existing 30th Street campus and move the programs that are located there to the Hilcorp building. Other programs from the main campus, such as the online veterinary technician program, also would be relocated, according to archives.

Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, the college board will have a work session at 5 p.m. in room 1624. The work session will include a closed session to discuss purchasing the building.

County Commission to attend fire station ribbon cutting

San Juan County Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the county administration office building on Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Prior to the 4 p.m. meeting, the County Commission will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lee Acres Fire Station No. 2, which is located at 433 County Road 5500 near Bloomfield. The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

During the County Commission meeting, the commission may approve an update to the county’s growth management plan and will discuss a transition plan for the county executive office.

Other meetings this week include the Farmington-Echo Ditch Co. The ditch company will have its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bolack's Fish and Wildlife Museum located off of U.S. Highway 64 in Farmington.

