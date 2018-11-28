Sophia Baca, 4, waits patiently at the front of the line to see Santa during the Miracle on Main Street on Dec. 4, 2016, at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The Festival of Trees continues daily through Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free, with some ticketed events. Call 505-566-0408.

A Christmas parade takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown Farmington. The parade takes place along Main Street from Wall Street to Auburn Avenue. Call 505-325-0279.

Songs of Peace, a concert by jazz musician Sagit Zilberman, will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Event Room of the Bloomfield Multi-Cultural Center, 333 S. First St. Admission is free. Call 505-632-8315.

The San Juan College Jazz Big Band performs at concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Little Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. Call 505-566-3430.

Riverglo takes place at 6 p.m. Friday on the trails along the Animas River in Berg Park in Farmington. The event features thousands of luminarias, carolers and a live Nativity scene. Admission is free. Call 505-716-4405.

The San Juan College theater department stages a production of "A Christmas Carol" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Little Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Performances continue at 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 12 and younger. Call 505-566-3430.

The annual Salmon Ruins Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1 with children 12 and younger admitted free. Call 505-632-2013.

The Holiday Family Craft Workshop takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Participants will have the chance to create fun and simple holiday cards, decorations and gifts. Refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be awarded. Registration is $8 at fmtn.org/WebTrac under "Arts & Crafts." Call 505-599-1184.

The annual Holiday Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Northeast Elementary School, 1400 E. 23rd St. Admission is free. Call 505-215-6441.

A simple bird feeders workshop takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants will learn how to make tree ornaments that birds can eat. Participation is $1. Call 505-599-1422.

The 40th annual luminaria display takes place at 5 p.m. for walkers and 6 p.m. for motorists Saturday at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The Park n' Ride Red Apple Luminaria Trolley will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Drivers will enter the campus from Butler Avenue traveling north on Sunrise Parkway and follow the marked route, exiting south on College Boulevard. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3403.

The San Juan College Planetarium presents its Luminaria Stargaze from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard between the Planetarium and the Little Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Parking is available in the lots on campus. Participation is free, and the event will be canceled if the weather is cloudy, rainy or snowy. Call 505-566-3361.

The Miracle on Main Street takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes live entertainment, free crafts and games, a visit from Santa Claus, the lighting of the Christmas tree, food vendors and pet adoptions. Admission is free with some paid activities. Call 505-599-1144.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "Inception" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Songs of Peace, a concert by jazz musician Sagit Zilberman, will be performed at 2 p.m. Monday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A special screening of "Neither Wolf Nor Dog" will be presented at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visitors are encouraged to bring a take-out dinner with them and read the book by Kent Nerburn beforehand. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The San Juan Jazz Society jam sessions take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features live music, and free hot dogs and bottled water. Call 505-320-5084.

