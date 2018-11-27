Farmington High School student still in running for title

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Space Cowboy" on Monday night's episode of NBC's "The Voice."

FARMINGTON — The pursuit of her dream will go on for Chevel Shepherd, at least for another week.

The Farmington High School junior advanced through another round of competition tonight on the NBC-TV program "The Voice," meaning she is one of 10 contestants who remain in the running for the first-place prize of a recording contract.

Shepherd and her fans faced some suspense during tonight's episode. She heard her name called by host Carson Daly only after eight other contestants already had been named to move on.

That was a contrast to last week's live show, when she was named a member of the show's final 11 contestants within the first 10 minutes. She advanced tonight after performing live on Monday's show, when she sang a cover of the song "Space Cowboy" by Kacey Musgraves.

Only one contestant was eliminated during tonight's episode.

Shepherd will take the stage again at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 3 for the next round of competition. After 24 hours of voting by the public, the number of contestants will be cut to eight, and two more will be eliminated on Dec. 4.

During an interview portion of the program before she was named a member of the final 10, Shepherd was asked by Daly what she wanted her new young fans around the country to know about her.

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Little White Church" on Monday's episode of "The Voice."

"Not long ago, I was back in New Mexico, working on cars and going to school every day," Shepherd said. "Now, I'm on 'The Voice' stage following my dream."

Shepherd — dressed in a brown leather jacket, blue jeans and cowboy boots — advised her new fans that they could achieve as much as she has.

In an interview before her performance Monday night, Shepherd spoke about her public appearances and the realization that younger girls are looking up to her. She said she was grateful that members of her church and others are having watch parties.

“It’s super cool having fans. I had a meet and greet at the mall,” she said.

Mentor and coach singer Kelly Clarkson said during the same segment Monday that although Shepherd is young and lacks some of the life experiences reflected in many country songs, “she’s born to be a storyteller, and get on that stage, and move you.”

The show's producers chose a “super fan” from the public to interview, identified only as Alicia from Lancaster, California, who praised Shepherd’s talent.

“Even though she’s very young she has the ability to make every song her own” Alicia said.

Viewers have several ways to participate in the show’s voting process next week. They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote. Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice.

Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC.

"The Voice" season continues through Dec. 17-18, with contestants eliminated each week. The group will be trimmed to four ahead of the final two episodes.

The winner will be announced during the final episode.

The Region Inn at 601 E Broadway Ave. in Farmington is showing its support in a very visible way for Farmington High junior Chevel Shepherd, who competes again Monday night on NBC TV's national talent competition 'The Voice."

Shepherd went through preliminary auditions earlier this year and was sworn to secrecy about her participation in the process until the show aired her performance.

Her “Blind Audition” performance filmed in June was “If I Die Young,” a song she said she picked due to a personal connection to the piece. That performance wowed the judges and won her a spot on singer Kelly Clarkson’s “Team Kelly.”

She later sang the Dixie Chicks hit “Travelin’ Soldier” with a performance that cemented her place on Team Kelly and won her kudos via Twitter from the song’s writer, Bruce Robison.

A previous live performance round featured her solo rendition of "Grandpa, Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days," a song by Jamie O'Hara that was covered by the Judds in 1986 and became a hit for that mother-daughter duo.

“The Voice” airs locally at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

Shepherd can be found on Twitter at @officialchevel.

