Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Little White Church" on Monday's episode of "The Voice." (Photo: Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

FARMINGTON – Chevel Shepherd reflected on the new experience of having a lot of fans before performing on tonight's episode of NBC TV’s “The Voice” national talent competition.

Her future on the show will be determined by votes cast overnight by the show’s viewers. Shepherd sang “Space Cowboy,” a sentimental ballad by singer Kacey Musgraves from her album “Golden Hour” about a lost love.

In an interview before her performance Shepherd spoke about her public appearances, and realizing that younger girls are looking up to her. She said she was grateful that members of her church and others are having watch parties.

“It’s super cool having fans. I had a meet and greet at the mall,” she said.

Mentor and coach singer Kelly Clarkson said during the same segment that although Shepherd is young and lacks some of the life experiences reflected in many country songs, “she’s born to be a storyteller, and get on that stage, and move you.”

The show's producers chose a “super fan” from the public to interview, identified only as “Alicia” from Lancaster, California, who praised Shepherd’s talent.

“Even though she’s very young she has the ability to make every song her own” Alicia said.

Chevel Shepherd Covers "Little White Church" - The Voice 2018 Live Top 13 Performances

Shepherd will face possible elimination on Tuesday when the group of competitors is cut from 11 to 10 after the overnight votes are tallied.

Viewers have several ways to participate in the show’s overnight voting process tonight and early Tuesday. They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote. Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice.

Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC.

"The Voice" season continues through Dec. 17-18, with contestants eliminated each week. The group will be trimmed to four ahead of the final two episodes.

The winner, who receives a recording contract, will be announced during the final episode.

Shepherd went through preliminary auditions earlier this year and was sworn to secrecy about her participation in the process until the show aired her performance.

Buy Photo The Region Inn at 601 E Broadway Ave. in Farmington is showing its support in a very visible way for Farmington High junior Chevel Shepherd, who competes again Monday night on NBC TV's national talent competition 'The Voice." (Photo: John R. Moses/Farmington Daily Times)

Her “Blind Audition” performance filmed in June was “If I Die Young,” a song she said she picked due to a personal connection to the piece. That performance wowed the judges and won her a spot on singer Kelly Clarkson’s “Team Kelly.”

She later sang A Dixie Chicks hit “Travelin’ Soldier” with a performance that cemented her place on Team Kelly and won her kudos via Twitter from the song’s writer, Bruce Robison.

A previous live performance round featured her solo rendition of "Grandpa, Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days," a song by Jamie O'Hara that was covered by the Judds in 1986 and became a hit for that mother-daughter duo.

“The Voice” airs locally at 7 p.m.

Shepherd can be found on Twitter at @officialchevel.

