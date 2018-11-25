Buy Photo The Region Inn at 601 E Broadway Ave. in Farmington is showing its support in a very visible way for Farmington High junior Chevel Shepherd, who competes again Monday night on NBC TV's national talent competition 'The Voice." (Photo: John R. Moses/Farmington Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON – Dedicated members of @TeamChevel will be close to their TV and smart phone or computer screens Monday night when Farmington High School junior Chevel Shepherd returns to the stage to compete for the top spot during another live episode of NBC TV’s “The Voice” competition.

And they’ll likely be voting for their hometown contestant, whose future on the show will be determined by votes from the show’s viewers.

Shepherd, 16, impressed celebrity judges on the nationwide talent program last Monday with her cover of Little Big Town's "Little White Church" before a packed and cheering audience at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Two performers out of 13 were eliminated during Monday’s broadcast. Previous episodes featured other eliminations, in early episodes by the show’s judges and now via public votes.

Chevel Shepherd Covers "Little White Church" - The Voice 2018 Live Top 13 Performances

Shepherd will face possible elimination on Tuesday when the group of competitors is cut from 11 to 10.

Viewers have three ways to participate in the show’s overnight voting process Monday and early Tuesday. They can download the program's app at nbc.com/Voiceapp, or they can go online to nbc.com/VoiceVote or Xfinity.com/VoiceVote. Viewers also can visit apple.com/apple-music/ and vote by streaming the music of the artist of their choice.

Viewers have up to 10 votes they can cast for their favorite competitors after registering with NBC.

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd sings "Little White Church" on last Monday's episode of "The Voice." (Photo: Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

"The Voice" season continues through Dec. 17-18, with contestants eliminated each week. The group will be trimmed to four ahead of the final two episodes.

The winner, who receives a recording contract, will be announced during the final episode.

Shepherd went through preliminary auditions earlier this year and was sworn to secrecy about her participation in the process until the show aired her performance.

In an interview last month she told The Daily Times that she had received no formal voice training, but grew up in a household in which her older sister and mother were always singing.

She's been a fan of "The Voice" since she was 8 years old, she said, and said it's her favorite of all the talent competition programs on TV because it seems to be less about appearance and more about ability.

Her “Blind Audition” performance filmed in June was “If I Die Young,” a song she said she picked due to a personal connection to the piece. That performance wowed the judges and won her a spot on singer Kelly Clarkson’s “Team Kelly.”

She later sang A Dixie Chicks hit “Travelin’ Soldier” with a performance that cemented her place on Team Kelly and won her kudos via Twitter from the song’s writer, Bruce Robison.

A previous live performance round featured her solo rendition of "Grandpa, Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days," a song by Jamie O'Hara that was covered by the Judds in 1986 and became a hit for that mother-daughter duo.

“The Voice” airs locally at 7 p.m.

Shepherd can be found on Twitter at @officialchevel.

