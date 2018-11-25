A car drives down 6th Street, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Bloomfield. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield City Council will continue discussions about closing 6th Street during a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

The short segment of road has more than a thousand vehicles drive over it each day, according to a traffic study done earlier this month.

The city is considering placing a locked gate on the street near an alley to prevent drivers from using the road as a way to bypass a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and 5th Street.

Trail could connect Farmington Lake with the Glade Run Recreation Area

The Farmington City Council will hear a presentation about a trail the city hopes to build connecting Farmington Lake with Glade Run Recreation Area.

Following the presentation, the City Council could choose to award a bid of $46,350 to Farmington-based landscaping company AMF Clean-up LLC for construction and design of the trail.

The trailhead parking lot will be located on the west side of the lake near the fishing pier. The project plans for both a single-track off-highway vehicle trail and two single-track mountain bike trails, according to the council agenda packet.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

The Council will also discuss Public Service Company of New Mexico’s Integrated Resource Plan, which calls for closing the San Juan Generating Station in 2022.

Farmington to discuss Local Election Act

The Farmington City Council will also discuss whether the city wants to opt-in to the local government election day created by the Local Election Act that passed during the legislative session this year. The bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Paul Bandy, R-Aztec, consolidates local elections for school boards, soil and water conservation districts, water and sanitation districts and other districts to the Tuesday following the first Monday of November in odd numbered years. Municipalities can opt-in to that election date or can choose to continue having their elections on the second Tuesday in March in even numbered years.

The goal of the Local Election Act is to increase voter participation.

The City Council will likely make a decision on Tuesday.

Aztec will also discuss Election Act

Aztec will also discuss the Local Election Act during a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to its regular City Commission meeting at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St. It may make a decision regarding the election date during the meeting following the work session.

