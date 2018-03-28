The Easter Bunny dances with kids during the Easter EGGstravaganza on March 25, 2016, at the Sycamore Park Community Center. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

"He's Alive" will be presented by Passion Play Ministries International of the Four Corners at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Visit passion-play.org.

The Teen Twilight Egg Hunt takes place at 8 p.m. Thursday at the softball fields adjacent to the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event includes prizes of all sorts, including candy, movie passes, iTunes cards and more. Registration is required, and admission is $5. The event is designed for children 10 to 14 years old. Call 505-599-1184.

A youth mental health first aid training session takes place from 8:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Capacity Builders Inc., 410 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington. Participants will learn how to help someone in emotional or mental health distress. The class is free. Call 505-326-4245.

The Easter EGGstravaganza takes place at 9 a.m. Friday at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes an Easter egg hunt, music, food, vendors and games. Admission is free. Call 505-566-2480.

The San Juan College respiratory therapy program will present an information session for prospective students at 10 a.m. Friday in health sciences Room 3402 on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The program will provide an overview of the associate degree program, the application process, program costs, fees requirements and pre-requisite information. Call 505-566-3854.

An Easter egg hunt takes place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Salmon Park in Bloomfield. The event is designed for children 3 to 12 years old, and bags will be provided. Call the Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce at 505-632-0880.

The third annual Totah Benefit Fashion Show takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The all-ages event features indigenous fashion designers and live music. Tickets are $30 for VIPs, $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-17 at the door. Email jolonzo@gmail.com.

A moonlight walk takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Park Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The event includes a leisurely walk of 2 miles led by a nature center staff member. Participants should dress appropriately and bring a flashlight. Call 505-599-1422.

The Teen Movie Monday series continues at 4 p.m. Monday in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Battle of the Sexes." The 2017 film stars Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Sarah Silverman and Bill Pullman, and focuses on the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Visitors can earn free snacks for the movie by picking up a punch card in the Teen Zone and attending library programs or checking out library materials. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1273.

A free screening of "Where the Wild Things Are" takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The 2009 Spike Jonze film stars Max Records and features the voices of James Gandolfini, Paul Dano, Lauren Ambrose, Forest Whitaker, Catherine O'Hara and Chris Cooper. A discussion will follow. Visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday birding session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely walk of 1 to 2 miles through Animas and Berg Parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

San Juan College will present Dual Credit Parent Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at San Juan College East, 315 S. Ash St. in Aztec. The event is designed to inform parents about how their teenagers can begin earning college credit while still in high school. The meeting is open to all San Juan County parents of high school students, as well as the students themselves. A question-and-answer session will follow, and refreshments will be served. Call 505-566-3572.

A presentation by Jacy Good and Steve Johnson advocating for cell-free driving takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Visit hangupandrive.com.

Sinjin Eberle of the American Rivers conservation organization will present the lecture "American Rivers" at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room 7103 of the Information Technology Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, as part of the One Book One Community series. The event will kick off with a demonstration of the Rolling River Cart at 6 p.m. at the building's entrance. Admission is free. The event is open to the public, and pizza will be served. Call 505-566-3476.

