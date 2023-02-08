FMS renews Superintendent Cody Diehl's contract for 2 years

The Farmington Municipal School Board extended Superintendent Cody Diehl's contract for 2 years during its meeting Feb. 7.

Diehl's was first hired for the job in 2022 from a crowded field of applicants to replace Dr. Eugene Schmidt who retired as superintendent of the district.

Diehl was previously the director of support services for the school district and principal of Bloomfield High School and Kirtland Central High school.

The contact extension came after a closed board session in which board members evaluated Diehl's performance since his hiring.

"I look forward to the feedback from Ms. (Stephanie) Thompson and I hope that you all have recognized over the last six months what my mission is," Diehl told the board which met virtually. "We want to grow and we want to improve student outcomes, so thank you all for your support."

The board's decision to extend Diehl's contract was unanimous. Details of the contract were not discussed during the meeting, but the Daily-Times has requested a copy of Diehl's evaluation and contract under the Inspection of Public Records Act.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @JussGREAT.