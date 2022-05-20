Rocinante, Vista Nueva high schools celebrate graduating classes

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Graduation ceremonies for Rocinante High School and Vista Nueva High School were held on May 18.

Sixty graduates from Rocinante celebrated their accomplishment at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.

Shana Mud was named valedictorian and Kevin Yazzie was named salutatorian.

Natavian Manuelito, Kai Thompson, Jayden Gonzales, Chelsea Carey, Kevin Yazzie, Maria Alvarez and Margret Heath were the student speakers.

Heath also led the flower ceremony introduction.

The graduation ceremony for Vista Nueva was held at Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater in Farmington.

The event program states the ceremony began with a welcome from Raylee Haun, then the Pledge of Allegiance led by Samson Murray and introductions by Cayden Baldwin.

Student Speakers were Nick Martinez, Ariana Rosas and Mateo Lovato The Special Guest Speaker was Tamera Klohn.

The Presentation of Diplomas was led by district Superintendent Kevin Summers and Principal Dreher Robertson, who later led the Presentation of Graduates.

The Tassel Ceremony was led by Augustine Hazen and Brandon Arellano.

The graduates entered and departed to strains of “Pomp and Circumstance.”

