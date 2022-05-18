Piedra Vista High School honors the Class of 2022

FARMINGTON — Farmington Municipal Schools started its 2022 graduation season with Piedra Vista High School holding its graduation ceremony on May 17 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.

The school had 291 graduates.

Salutatorian Lukas Chavez welcomed families and friends to the ceremony, which took place before a crowded stadium.

"Let's get the show on the road and graduate," Chavez said.

His remark generated cheers and applause from the class.

Student Body President Ellie Duncan introduced the platform guests.

Valedictorian Nathan Heidke addressed the audience.

"These past four years of high school have meant different things to each student – some enjoyed it, some didn't – but there's a good mix of emotions and lessons learned," Heidke said.

Senior Class representatives Isabella James and Jack Thompson led graduates in the ring and tassel ceremony.

