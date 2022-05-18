Piedra Vista High School honors the Class of 2022

Noel Lyn Smith
Farmington Daily Times
View Comments

FARMINGTON — Farmington Municipal Schools started its 2022 graduation season with Piedra Vista High School holding its graduation ceremony on May 17 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.

The school had 291 graduates.

Salutatorian Lukas Chavez welcomed families and friends to the ceremony, which took place before a crowded stadium.

"Let's get the show on the road and graduate," Chavez said.

Piedra Vista High School graduate LaTerrian Howard reacts to receiving his diploma at the 2022 graduation ceremony on May 17 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.

His remark generated cheers and applause from the class.

Student Body President Ellie Duncan introduced the platform guests.

Valedictorian Nathan Heidke addressed the audience.

Piedra Vista High School graduate and salutatorian Lukas Chavez welcomes families and friends to the 2022 graduation ceremony on May 17 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.

"These past four years of high school have meant different things to each student – some enjoyed it, some didn't – but there's a good mix of emotions and lessons learned," Heidke said.

Senior Class representatives Isabella James and Jack Thompson led graduates in the ring and tassel ceremony.

Piedra Vista High School held the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 on May 17 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

View Comments